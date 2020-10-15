Basketball Recruiting - Survey Says: What recruiters are easiest to talk to?

Each week, Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy asks a handful of elite basketball prospects a survey question and compiles the answers in this space.

What coach on the recruiting trail has been easiest to talk to?

THE ANSWER: Georgia head coach Tom Crean, Georgia assistant Chad Dollar, Indiana assistant Mike Roberts, Purdue head coach Matt Painter and Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry. THE EXPLANATION: “It’s really hard to say, to be honest. I can’t pick one. It’s probably a tie between all the ones I mentioned. I like all those guys equally. They’re all easy to talk to.”

*****



THE ANSWER: Iowa State assistant coach James Kane.

THE EXPLANATION: “James Kane from Iowa State. I've known him in the past, so I have a longtime connection with him. I can talk to him like I know him.”

*****



THE ANSWER: Memphis head coach Anfernee Hardaway

THE EXPLANATION: “My relationship with him was different than it was with other coaches. He was just real with me. He never really told me I could come in and start right away or anything like that. He gave it to me real and told me what I could accomplish if I put in the work.”

*****



THE ANSWER: Florida assistant Jordan Mincy

THE EXPLANATION: “There are a few, but it’s probably Coach Mincy from Florida. He relates to me real well. We have great conversations. It just flows with him. That’s pretty much it.”

*****

