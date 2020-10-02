Basketball Recruiting - Survey Says: Awkward interactions prospects have had with coaches

Each week, Rivals.com’s national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy asks a handful of elite basketball prospects a survey question and compiles the answers in this space. This week, he takes on one of the underpublicized parts of the recruiting process: the awkwardness that can arise during player-coach interactions. Below, five touted prospects outline the most awkward interactions they’ve had with college coaches. ***** BREAKING DOWN NBA FINALS ROSTERS: Heat | Lakers 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team *****

THE QUESTION: WHAT’S THE MOST AWKWARD INTERACTION YOU’VE HAD WITH A COLLEGE COACH?

“Probably when coaches just straight say, 'I already know where you’re going.’ It’s all based on my dad. I understand it. It’s a little annoying, but I get it. It doesn't really turn me off them or anything. I still listen to what they have to say after, but it’s a little weird.” - Four-star guard Jett Howard, son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard

“The Iowa State coach is pretty funny. So, with him, it’s not awkward, like, in a bad way at all. He sends me pictures about who’s in the NBA from Iowa State. He sends me these pics and stuff, but I haven’t talked to him yet. So that’s kind of funny." - Four-star forward Dillon Mitchell

“I really had it easy. I didn’t have anyone say anything too weird that made me pause or anything, but you never know when these coaches are going to call or text you. I would be sleeping early in the morning and, like, six coaches would call me in row.” - Texas commit Tamar Bates

“I hate the generic questions. I had some coach ask me what my favorite food was. It’s like, 'What does that have to do with anything? Do you care? Why would you ask me that?' ” -Four-star F Eric Dailey Jr.

