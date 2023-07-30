While it’s true that it takes a master salesman of a coach to lure top tier talent, the reality is that it doesn’t take a keen eye to see that a five-star prospect is likely to step right in and contribute from day one on a college campus. Locating a diamond in the bottom tier of the national rankings is a much more impressive feat and there are a handful of colleges that have been able to pull this off with the 2024 class. Here are four.

MICHIGAN

In retrospect, Juwan Howard looks like a real-life fortune teller after reeling in Christian Anderson nearly two years ago. The 6-foot point guard had a breakout summer running with TSF in the Nike EYBL. His best session was in May when he averaged 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game for the session. Anderson shot 49 percent from the 3-point line and finished with an average of five makes from the perimeter a game. He finished up in the PIT averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game. Now, Anderson, who is ranked No. 89 overall in the Rivals 150, is suiting up with Germany in the FIBA U18 European Championships, averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 rebounds a game.

*****

CINCINNATI

Wes Miller got it done, landing versatile 6-foot-8 forward Tyler McKinley in June. McKinley is an absolute workhorse on both ends of the floor, checking off multiple boxes and serving as the ultimate glue guy on a team. McKinley’s soft hands, great footwork and an unrelenting motor enable him to outwork and out-maneuver opposing bigs in the paint. McKinley, who checks in at No. 84 overall in the Rivals150, was a major reason why Link Academy (Mo.) won the GEICO Nationals title in April and because of the plethora of ways he can help a team win, will undoubtedly be an intricate piece for Miller the day he gets to campus.

*****

RUTGERS

Steve Pikiell landed an absolute monster when he secured a commitment from 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward Lathan Sommerville in April. Sommerville, who is ranked No. 85 overall in the Rivals 150, pumped in 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game at the Nike Peach Jam, after a consistently productive spring and summer. Big, strong and versatile with moves for days in the post and the innate ability to find the open man when the defense collapses, Sommerville has the physicality and the mentality to be an instant impact player when he gets to Piscataway.

*****

PITTSBURGH