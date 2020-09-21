Basketball Recruiting - Starting Five: Whitt set to decide, Sun Devils score

Four-star point guard Carter Whitt will reveal his college decision on Monday. Arizona State landed frontcourt help and more in this week's edition of the Starting Five. MORE: Debating HS basketball's top player after Emoni Bates



1. DECISION DAY FOR CARTER WHITT

Decision day is here for four-star point guard Carter Whitt. A native of North Carolina who has moved on to Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy for his senior season, Whitt will be making his decision at 4 p.m. ET. Not only is Whitt set to decide, but he'll also be making his way to college earlier than expected. As of now, the slick passing and skilled point guard is planning to graduate in December and enroll at the school he picks. There is a chance he plays during the second semester, but for now it looks likely that he redshirts to prepare to play as a freshman during the 2021-22 season. Over the past few weeks, Virginia Tech and Nebraska have been getting the most buzz and his Rivals Futurecast favors Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers to land the No. 63 ranked player in the class of 2021.



2. ARIZONA STATE NABS BIG MAN

Arizona State landed some frontcourt help on Sunday when 6-foot-9 post player Will Felton committed to Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils. A product of Raleigh, N.C., who is spending his senior season at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy, Felton had flown slightly under the radar but he has a very good chance to put together a strong career in Tempe. I first saw Felton play during the winter and I was impressed by his production as a post scorer and his rebounding. He's got a good basketball body to build on and long arms. Ranked the No. 34 power forward in the class, he's got a chance to contend for the Rivals150 with a strong senior season.



3. FOUR-STAR PICKS DEPAUL

DePaul continues to roll in the class of 2021. he Blue Demons picked up a commitment from four-star forward Kok Yat on Saturday. A long and slender combo forward, Yat will bring lots of potential and upside with him to Chicago. He needs to add a lot of strength, but Yat is a very skilled ball-handler with potential to stretch defenses with his jump shooting. He runs the floor well, is a good athlete and has value as a rim protector on the defensive end. Yat is the fourth four-star prospect from the class of 2021 to pick DePaul and his addition pushes them to No. 7 overall in the team rankings.



4. TOP 50 SENIOR ALEX FUDGE HAS A FINAL LIST

One of the top players in the class of 2021, Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee combo forward Alex Fudge is down to 10 finalists. A 6-foot-8 senior who ranks No. 47 nationally, Fudge has trimmed his list to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF and USC. A slender forward who can play on the wing or as a small ball four, Fudge is an athletic dude with long arms and rapidly developing ball skills. He needs to add strength, but the potential to play well above his already lofty ranking is all there as he develops on the next level. He doesn't yet have a timetable for deciding and there probably isn't a firm leader, but if we had to make an early call on this one, LSU just might be the team to beat.



5. THREE REMAIN FOR RIVALS150 FORWARD CASTRO