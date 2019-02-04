Five-star senior Anthony Edwards has switched up his official visit plans and Indiana earns team of the weekend offer after a much needed win. That and more in Eric Bossi's Starting Five. MORE: Five-star Cunningham dominates in Tampa | Five-star Juzang talks recruiting



1. ANTHONY EDWARDS SWITCHES VISIT PLANS

Having already taken official visits to Georgia and Kentucky, a pair of his four finalists, 2019's No. 2 player Anthony Edwards was scheduled to knock out his other finalists North Carolina and Florida State this week. However, those plans have changed. Sources close to Edwards' recruitment confirmed Sunday that a visit to North Carolina that was supposed to begin on Monday has been put on hold. While a visit with the Heels will have to be rescheduled, UNC has not been cut from Edwards list and is still actively recruiting the explosive scorer. Edwards planned for Florida State this weekend is still a go. In mid-January, Edwards told me he was planning to make a decision around the time of the McDonald's All-American Game, but there has been talk that the decision timeline could get sped up a bit. If that's the case, North Carolina had better hope they can get something set soon to have any kind of legitimate shot. Edwards has been careful not to tip his hand, but I continue to see Georgia as a very legitimate threat. In addition to his official visit, Edwards was there again for an unofficial visit a few weekends ago and he would certainly be the man. But, Florida State has always been considered a strong contender so let's see where we are after next weekend.



2. INDIANA IS THE TEAM OF THE WEEKEND

During our weekend Roundtable, Corey Evans, Dan McDonald and I discussed how worried Indiana fans should be about their lengthy Big Ten losing streak in the midst of Archie Miller's attempt to rebuild the program. All the Hoosiers did was go out and pull off the most impressive upset of the weekend by taking out Michigan State in overtime. Few people, myself included, gave the Hoosiers any chance to leave East Lansing with a win and it looked even more unlikely when senior leader Juwan Morgan went out with an injury. But, college basketball is funny sometimes and the Hoosiers put together an impressive display of toughness and made just enough timely shots and had enough defensive stops to score a desperately needed win. Does this mean that the Hoosiers are out of the woods? Of course not. But, a win like Saturday's can totally turn around a season and you have to give credit where's due and they certainly deserve credit for coming up big.



3. DALEN TERRY COMPLETES SECOND OFFICIAL VISIT

One of the West Coast's top prospects, Dalen Terry, took his second official visit over the weekend when he made his way up to visit with Wyking Jones and California. He previously saw Utah during the fall.

In the middle of a truly rough stretch, Cal could use any good news and getting a player the level of Terry on campus is a pretty big deal for them. I like Terry as a multi-positional backcourt player and potentially elite defensive player at the highest level. There's little doubt that the work put in by assistant coach David Grace has been huge in getting Terry to campus and time will tell how legitimate a shot Cal has at him, but they are at least in the running. I wouldn't look for Terry to decide anytime soon, though, and others like Arizona State, Nevada, USC, Marquette and UNLV remain involved.



4. HERE COMES VILLANOVA

Well looky here. After a worse than expected start to the season that saw defending national champion Villanova lose four games by mid-December (including baffling L's to Penn and Furman), the Wildcats are looking like well, the Wildcats. Since entering Big East play, Jay Wright's squad has sprinted out to a 9-0 start in conference play and more and more are looking like a team that should at least make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and contend for another Final Four trip. The Wildcats touted freshman class hasn't produced as much as expected, but seniors Eric Paschall and Phil Booth continue to put up big numbers and sophomore guard Collin Gillespie is starting to come into his own. They aren't as loaded with talent as they have been the past couple of years, but Wright is still the coach and they are once again rolling when it looked like it could have been a rebuilding year.



