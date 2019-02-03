TAMPA -- Five-star junior Cade Cunningham stole the show on Saturday at the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest during a highly anticipated matchup between a pair of high school powers. Who else's stock was on the rise and who can provide immediate help for the programs they are committed to?

A 6-foot-7 do-it-all wing who spent much of the game playing point guard, Cunningham set the tone on both ends of the floor as he scored at will (26 points) got teammates involved (nine assists) and spearheaded a defense that totally locked up 2019's top ranked point guard, Cole Anthony.

.... This was by far the best performance we have seen from five-star power forward Precious Achiuwa this season. The five-star senior recently dropped out of the national top 10 and responded with a big time performance. He played hard, used his elite athleticism and was living on the rim. Kansas, North Carolina, UConn, St. John's and others remain heavily involved and he's still not set any visits.



.... A face-up four man who can stretch defenses, Jaemyn Brakefield likes to play a skill based game. The top 35 junior stuck his nose into the action a little bit on Saturday and helped Huntington (W.V.) Prep to a hard fought win. When he's not settling, he can be quite dynamic. There has been some talk that he could come out as a class of 2019 prospect and Duke and Kentucky have had some interest there, but for now it looks like Brakefield is leaning towards staying in 2020.



.... The younger brother of NBA rookie and former five-star prospect Kevin Knoxk, shooting guard Kobe Knox is coming into his own. A recent growth spurt has the long armed wing up to about 6-foot-4 and he's a sleek transition athlete with a tremendous first step. Georgia Southern and North Florida are his first two offers but this kid is one to keep a close eye on as he continues to grow and gain confidence. Watch his recruitment take off this spring.



.... A member of the 2020 Rivals150 Selton Miguel is one tough customer. A physically tough wing, I loved the way he imposed his will on both ends of the floor without having to force the action. He could be a stud defender and eventually live at the free throw line with his strength. He certainly backed up his No. 135 ranking in the class of 2020. USF, Kansas State and Iowa State have all offered and there is plenty of other interest.



.... We've been bullish all winter long on the development of four-star shooting guard Harlond Beverly and he made a nice leap in the national rankings last week. His next push could be for the top 50 as he continues to blossom as an athletic shot maker who plays with confidence. He'll need a little strength when he arrives on a campus, but his upside is huge. Kansas is the most recent program to make contact with one of 2019's top remaining players.

