Spiece Friday: Rocket Watts sees recruitment go national
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The numbers speak for themselves, but the ascension of Rocket Watts into the upper crest of the top guards in the 2019 class is just about complete. After submitting tremendous numbers during the first two sessions of the Nike EYBL this spring, Watts has seen his recruitment go national.
A top-75 guard prospect in the 2019 class, Watts discussed how his spring has gone and his mindset thus far.
“Things have been going great. I have just been trying to come out, score the ball, be a leader and pick the young boys up,” he said before discussing his recruitment. “Things have been going great. I have just been enjoying the process and seeing what is best for me and my family”
UConn, Ole Miss, Marquette, Michigan State, Michigan and Mississippi State are among the many in contention for Watts’ commitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
UConn: “They are just saying that they love my game. I have been talking to their coach every once in a while, and that offer just popped out of nowhere. It was special, since guys like Kemba Walker went there. They have a lot of history.
“They bring up guys like Kemba, Andre Drummond and I think Rip Hamilton went there.”
Marquette: “They are a great school. Jamal Cain and (Greg Elliott) go there and I talk to them a lot. They played for The Family. Coach Wojo (Steve Wojciechowski), he lets his guards play. They shoot a lot of 3s.”
Michigan State: “Coach Izz (Tom Izzo), he is a great coach. He has Cassius (Winston) and Miles (Bridges), they are from the state. They are my guys, and I talk to them every once in a while.”
Ole Miss: “That one popped out of nowhere, too. They got a new coach and is just saying that they like my game and that they want a tough guard out of the city. They want me to come there, handle my business and win.”
Mississippi State: “I know Coach (Ben) Howland coached (Russell) Westbrook, Jrue Holiday, and coached a lot of great guards. He is a guard coach. That is a great school.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Completing his senior travel ball season with The Family on the Nike EYBL circuit, Watts noted the schools that have completed in-home visits with him this spring and what schools come host him for one of his five official visits. “The last In-home visits that I had was Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State and Marquette. Those are the only ones that I can think of right now,” he said. “I am going to take my official visits soon. I want to get out to USC, UNLV, Marquette and a couple of others. I am just enjoying the process right now.”
RIVALS' REACTION
There is no shortage of college interest in Watts, one of the top all-around guard prospects in the nation. On the Nike circuit this spring, the four-star junior is averaging an impressive stat line of 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
A commitment is not expected any time soon, as Watts seems firm in prolonging his recruitment past the summer months. Michigan State, Michigan and Marquette have invested a good amount with the explosive guard, though UConn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are among the others that have caught his eye this spring.