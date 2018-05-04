In this week’s Evans Seven, we look at the biggest winners of the transfer market this spring. RIVAL VIEWS: Which players have stood out during the April live periods?

ARIZONA

Ryan Luther AP Images

Arizona entered the offseason with just seven returning scholarship players and zero 2018 commitments. Sean Miller and his staff quickly set to work resupplying the Wildcats' cupboard and while they hit on a few high school commitments, their biggest additions came via the transfer wire. The first to pledge was former Pitt standout Ryan Luther, who averaged a double-double in an injury shortened season. Next up was Samford grad-transfer Justin Coleman, who should be a steadying force in the UA backcourt. Luther and Coleman will bring a healthy dose experience to a young but underrated Wildcat team that could compete for a Pac-12 title next season.

MARQUETTE

Joseph Chartouny AP Images

Marquette should be one of the favorites to win the Big East next season thanks in part to its success in the transfer market. Fordham guard Joseph Chartouny won't be leaned on for his shot-making ability - he is a career 32 percent 3-point shooter - but he will help address the Golden Eagles' backcourt defense. Marquette also landed Utah State sit-out transfer Koby McEwen, a one-time Rivals150 prospect that was sidelined this year due to a minor leg injury. He should step into Marquette’s starting lineup in 2019-20 to form a dynamic backcourt with microwave scorer Markus Howard.

MIAMI

Zach Johnson AP Images

Miami placed a premium on the transfer market this spring and was able to walk away with three of the better available prospects. Florida Gulf Coast transfer Zach Johnson will be asked to help fill the shoes of departing guards JaQuan Newton, Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker. Johnson will be joined by Oklahoma’s Kameron McGusty and Wyoming’s Anthony Mack, who will both have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. While the Hurricanes may take a minor step back next season, McGusty and Mack should jump-start the program in 2019-20 and have the Hurricanes among the upper half of the ACC.

MISSOURI

Mark Smith AP Images

Missouri lost C.J. Roberts and Blake Harris to transfer earlier in the year, but more than made up for it with multiple additions this spring. The Tigers added some versatility in the form of former Illinois guard Mark Smith. He will joined by Evansville product Dru Smith. While not highly acclaimed coming out of high school, the MVC standout is a well-rounded guard that should coalesce well with the Tigers' returning options in the backcourt..

OHIO STATE

Keyshawn Woods AP Images

Ohio State made a push in the transfer market this spring to shore up its point guard position, landing Keyshawn Woods from Wake Forest. While the North Carolina native is more of a scorer than a playmaker - he averaged just 1.9 assists per game last season - he should be able to pitch in as a facilitator alongside the Buckeyes' returning and incoming backcourt options. The Buckeyes also made a push to shore up its point guard future by bringing in C.J. Walker from Florida State, who will have to sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

OKLAHOMA

Miles Reynolds AP Images

When Trae Young signed with Oklahoma, very few people expected him to spend just one season in Norman. When the former five-star guard emerged as a likely lottery pick and eventually declared for the NBA Draft, Lon Kruger and his staff were forced to quickly look for reinforcements. The Sooners added Pacific guard Miles Reynolds, a steady combo guard that began his career at St. Louis. OU then nabbed a sturdy scorer in Maine guard Aaron Calixate. The pair will be immediately eligible in 2018-19 and while neither boast Young-like firepower, they will bring maturity and experience to the Sooners' program.

XAVIER

Kyle Castlin AP Images