FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The opening night of the Spiece Run-n-Slam in Fort Wayne, Ind., brought a sturdy performance out of a sophomore guard who remains under the radar this spring. Anthony Leal, a 6-foot-3 scoring guard out of Bloomington, Ind., displayed a tremendously polished skillset, and two programs have caught his eye early on.

Capable of being used at either guard spot in the backcourt, Leal discussed his spring thus far.

“Things have been productive. We haven’t lost, which is always good, and we are getting better with having new guys. So it is going well,” he said before assessing his primary strengths. “I call myself a scorer, not just a shooter, but I prefer a scorer because it is not just catch and shoot but I can get to the rim, pull up, get fouled, and also get my teammates involved and do whatever I have to do to win.”

It's a little perplexing that no one has offered just yet. Indiana and Xavier are the two programs that have shown the most interest in Leal, he told Rivals.com.

