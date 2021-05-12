Basketball Recruiting - Sophomore Tyler Bey starting to reel in offers

Standing 6-foot-8, Tyler Bey of Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s has an intriguing game with a lineage of basketball players in his family tree.

“I would describe my game as a combo wing. ... I try to do it all, passing, rebounding, scoring, defending. The best part of my game is my athleticism and getting to the basket. Paul George is someone a lot of people say I play like.” Bey said, “Tyler Bey (Dallas Mavericks) is my cousin on my dad’s side. My dad played basketball at St. John’s, his name was also Tyler Bey.”

On Monday, the 6-foot-8 sophomore picked up his second offer, from Creighton.

“My coaches, Kenny Miller and Christian Wood, called me in the morning and told me coach Greg McDermott and the rest of the Creighton staff wanted to offer me a scholarship. It was a Monday morning, and I was in class when they called, but they are really interested in my game,” Bey said. “Now I have offers from Nebraska and Creighton.”

*****

MORE: Who impressed at the Iverson All-star Classic?

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Top 30

*****







