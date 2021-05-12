 Basketball Recruiting - Sophomore Tyler Bey starting to reel in offers
Sophomore Tyler Bey starting to reel in offers

Tyler Bey
Standing 6-foot-8, Tyler Bey of Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s has an intriguing game with a lineage of basketball players in his family tree.

“I would describe my game as a combo wing. ... I try to do it all, passing, rebounding, scoring, defending. The best part of my game is my athleticism and getting to the basket. Paul George is someone a lot of people say I play like.” Bey said, “Tyler Bey (Dallas Mavericks) is my cousin on my dad’s side. My dad played basketball at St. John’s, his name was also Tyler Bey.”

On Monday, the 6-foot-8 sophomore picked up his second offer, from Creighton.

“My coaches, Kenny Miller and Christian Wood, called me in the morning and told me coach Greg McDermott and the rest of the Creighton staff wanted to offer me a scholarship. It was a Monday morning, and I was in class when they called, but they are really interested in my game,” Bey said. “Now I have offers from Nebraska and Creighton.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS 

Creighton: “I like how the past teams have always been united as a family. Coach Greg (McDermott) is the lead recruiter. They say they love my ability to shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor.”

Nebraska: “I like how coach Fred (Hoiberg) treats his players. My uncle went to Nebraska, and he always has good things to say about the program. Coach Fred is my lead recruiter. He says he loves the way I can finish through contact and finish above the rim when I need to.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“We are hearing a lot from Oklahoma State, Drexel, Temple, DePaul and Virginia Tech. I think they may be close to offering,” Bey said. “A main thing I will be looking for in a school will be the playing style and how I fit in. I also will look at how the coaches are developing their players to get to the next level.”

