 Basketball Recruiting - Prospect Survey: Who impressed at the Iverson All-Star Classic?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 07:03:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Prospect Survey: Who impressed at the Iverson All-Star Classic?

Peyton Watson
Peyton Watson (Rivals.com)
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Iverson All-Star Classic featured rosters loaded with four- and five-star talent in the class of 2021. And while the action on the court was the main draw of the weekend in Memphis, there was plenty of intrigue in the interview room as well.

Rivals.com surveyed many of the event’s stars about which of their peers impressed them most in practices and the competitions over the weekend. Their answers can be found below.

CASSIDY'S IVERSON CLASSIC TAKEAWAYS: Day 1 | Day 2

*****

More: LSU lands five-star center Efton Reid

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Top 30

*****

DAESHUN RUFFIN

Why: “It’s Daeshun Ruffin. I’m not gonna lie. He’s only been playing a little since we’ve been here because he’s been having some stomach issues, but every time he steps on the floor you take notice. He’s a game changer. I call him my little spark plug. I keep telling the coach that we need the spark plug in.” -- Uncommitted point guard Nolan Hickman

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

*****

JD DAVISON AND NOLAN HICKMAN

Why: "I’d never seen him in person. I’m really impressed with his tenacity and aggression. One thing people don't see about him is what kind of leader he is. Me and JD talk the whole game and coordinate the two-man game. Nobody really can see because he’s quiet like that, but he’s always leading. He’s a really good player. Nolan Hickman, too. He’s a true point guard. He never turns the ball over." - UCLA signee Peyton Watson

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

PEYTON WATSON

Why: “He’s a high-energy guy that brings leadership. He brings the team joy, too. He plays hard. He can score, but scoring doesn’t seem to matter to him because he can really change the game on defense as well as offense.” - Nebraska signee Bryce McGowens

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UCLA FANS AT BRUINBLITZ.COM

*****

PAOLO BANCHERO AND CHET HOLMGREN

Why: “(Banchero's) versatility is crazy. The things he can do with the ball and off the ball … man, you don’t see that in a lot of guys. So I’d say him but also Chet [Holmgren]. I don’t need to tell you about him, though, you know he’s a freak of nature.” - Gonzaga signee Hunter Sallis

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

BRANDON HUNTLEY-HATFIELD

Why: “He’s added a lot since we started playing against each other. He’s definitely put on some muscle in the last year. He has gotten stronger. I can definitely feel it when he hits me.” - Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLQUEST.COM

*****

TREVOR KEELS, PEYTON WATSON AND NOLAN HICKMAN

Why: “Trevor is solid, man. He knocks down shots and plays defense. He’s a smart player with a good feel for the game. Peyton is energetic and moves without the ball. He blocks shots and dunks. Nolan is steady. He knocks down shots and is efficient. He’s one of the best guards here for sure.” - Duke signee Paolo Banchero

*****

JD DAVISON

Why: “This is my first time seeing him in person. I really thought he was just a dunker because you always see the highlights and all that stuff about him. But being on the same team as him now and seeing him play this week, I know he’s way more than a dunker. He’s a great playmaker that distributes and handles it really well. He’s a tough defender, too.” - uncommitted guard TyTy Washington

*****

PAOLO BANCHERO

Why: “I knew he was good coming in, but I didn’t know he had everything the way he has it. He has so many things in his bag now.” -- Syracuse signee Benny Williams

*****

Why: “I hadn’t really seen him much before, so seeing him in person was impressive. He’s a real good complete guard. His handle is incredible. The way he can finish off the dribble is something I haven’t seen in a long time from a high school player.” - Florida State signee Matt Cleveland

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9wcm9zcGVjdC1zdXJ2ZXktd2hvLWltcHJl c3NlZC1hdC10aGUtaXZlcnNvbi1hbGwtc3Rhci1jbGFzc2ljLSIKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZi YXNrZXRiYWxscmVjcnVpdGluZy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnByb3Nw ZWN0LXN1cnZleS13aG8taW1wcmVzc2VkLWF0LXRoZS1pdmVyc29uLWFsbC1z dGFyLWNsYXNzaWMtJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNjkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK