Basketball Recruiting - Prospect Survey: Who impressed at the Iverson All-Star Classic?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Iverson All-Star Classic featured rosters loaded with four- and five-star talent in the class of 2021. And while the action on the court was the main draw of the weekend in Memphis, there was plenty of intrigue in the interview room as well. Rivals.com surveyed many of the event’s stars about which of their peers impressed them most in practices and the competitions over the weekend. Their answers can be found below. CASSIDY'S IVERSON CLASSIC TAKEAWAYS: Day 1 | Day 2

DAESHUN RUFFIN

Why: “It’s Daeshun Ruffin. I’m not gonna lie. He’s only been playing a little since we’ve been here because he’s been having some stomach issues, but every time he steps on the floor you take notice. He’s a game changer. I call him my little spark plug. I keep telling the coach that we need the spark plug in.” -- Uncommitted point guard Nolan Hickman

*****

JD DAVISON AND NOLAN HICKMAN

Why: "I’d never seen him in person. I’m really impressed with his tenacity and aggression. One thing people don't see about him is what kind of leader he is. Me and JD talk the whole game and coordinate the two-man game. Nobody really can see because he’s quiet like that, but he’s always leading. He’s a really good player. Nolan Hickman, too. He’s a true point guard. He never turns the ball over." - UCLA signee Peyton Watson

PEYTON WATSON

Why: “He’s a high-energy guy that brings leadership. He brings the team joy, too. He plays hard. He can score, but scoring doesn’t seem to matter to him because he can really change the game on defense as well as offense.” - Nebraska signee Bryce McGowens

*****

PAOLO BANCHERO AND CHET HOLMGREN

Why: “(Banchero's) versatility is crazy. The things he can do with the ball and off the ball … man, you don’t see that in a lot of guys. So I’d say him but also Chet [Holmgren]. I don’t need to tell you about him, though, you know he’s a freak of nature.” - Gonzaga signee Hunter Sallis

*****

BRANDON HUNTLEY-HATFIELD

Why: “He’s added a lot since we started playing against each other. He’s definitely put on some muscle in the last year. He has gotten stronger. I can definitely feel it when he hits me.” - Gonzaga signee Chet Holmgren

*****

TREVOR KEELS, PEYTON WATSON AND NOLAN HICKMAN

Why: “Trevor is solid, man. He knocks down shots and plays defense. He’s a smart player with a good feel for the game. Peyton is energetic and moves without the ball. He blocks shots and dunks. Nolan is steady. He knocks down shots and is efficient. He’s one of the best guards here for sure.” - Duke signee Paolo Banchero

*****

JD DAVISON

Why: “This is my first time seeing him in person. I really thought he was just a dunker because you always see the highlights and all that stuff about him. But being on the same team as him now and seeing him play this week, I know he’s way more than a dunker. He’s a great playmaker that distributes and handles it really well. He’s a tough defender, too.” - uncommitted guard TyTy Washington

*****

PAOLO BANCHERO

Why: “I knew he was good coming in, but I didn’t know he had everything the way he has it. He has so many things in his bag now.” -- Syracuse signee Benny Williams

*****