“Just the whole experience in Argentina was the peak of the summer for sure,” Henderson said. “Playing at that level with those guys was just different and we all really came together on that trip.”

Still ask Henderson about his greatest accomplishment this summer and he’ll tell you “winning a gold medal with USA Basketball.”

From adding multiple blueblood offers to dominating (18 points, four rebounds and two assists a game) the toughest league of the summer, the Nike EYBL, Shelton Henderson has had one of the most productive four-month runs of any player in the country.

Part of that bonding included initial talks of potential package deals at the next level.

Henderson, who checks in at No. 21 overall in the Rivals150, said he and Nate Ament, who checks in at No. 10, talk about the prospects of becoming a devastating duo in college most regularly.

As it stands, Duke, Louisville and Texas are the offers they share in common.

“I want us to take visits together,” Henderson said. “I already scheduled my Texas visit so I’m trying to get him to schedule his. Our families haven’t talked about it yet, just us right now.”

In addition to the Longhorns, Henderson is set to visit Texas Tech, Houston, Duke, LSU and Louisville; which makes up his top six.

“I’m wide open going into these visits,” Henderson said. “I really want to learn a lot about the coaches and how they treat their guys, how they play them and things like that. I want to see if they coach them hard or if they sugarcoat things with them. I really pay attention to things like that.”

That tedious nature gives Henderson the confidence to shoot for potentially having a decision made by November.

“I don’t think I need to see the teams play,” Henderson said. “I’ve watched them. I would like to sign early but if I’m not ready I have no problem waiting. All of the schools see me as a great two-way guy on the wing who can lock up the other team’s best player and score in a lot of different ways. Just a guy who can impact the game in different ways. I’ve got great options, so it will be a tough decision.”