Shaw's Takeaways: Southeast Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Southeast Invitational brought the fans through the doors, and the atmosphere was one of the best we have seen this season. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw was on the sidelines to take in the action. Here are the standouts and their storylines.

Parker is pure electricity. He is a complete player, able to toggle between running a team or carrying a team. The 6-foot-1 point guard is a pure shooter with excellent footwork and deep range. He is also a paint touch guard who can put two in the paint off his jet-quick first step and crafty handle. Parker also has the court vision and an understanding of running a team. He finished with 35 points and eight assists in this game. Parker claims offers from NC A&T and Mississippi State. He will be in the conversation to enter the top 100 of the next 2023 Rivals150 update.

*****

Harris showed an uncanny ability to control the game. He was aggressive on the defensive end, at the point of attack, and he was patient and explosive on the offensive end. Harris has a strong and compact frame, but his ability never to be rushed stood out. He finished this game with 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and six steals in the win. He was 2-3 from three-point range. Harris' recruitment is in an interesting place. He was building a big reputation, MVP of the state championship game his sophomore year with offers from East Carolina, LSU, Wichita State, Tulsa and more. Shortly after that title game, Harris was out with injury. He is now back and entirely healthy, playing his best basketball.

*****

Williams returned, and he did so in front of a standing-room-only crowd in one of the year's best games. Along with Trey Parker, he helped spearhead a second-half comeback that sent the game into overtime. Williams is a stocky guard who is comfortable on the ball or scoring the ball. He plays with the utmost confidence and at his own pace. He has excellent balance in the paint, at the rim. Williams finished with 32 points.

*****

Simpkins, one of the more underrated prospects along the East Coast, continues to go out and produce no matter how highly ranked his opponent. The explosive 6-foot-3 guard scores buckets in a big way. He is a highly explosive athlete, regularly catching lobs and dunking in traffic. Simpkins was 3-5 from three in this one, and he provided great defense, especially in the passing lanes. Simpkins carries a lone offer from NC A&T. However, with the early signing period gone, schools across the country should be driving to Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Academy to get eyes on this game-changer.

*****