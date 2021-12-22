Deshawn Harris-Smith keeps improving, mulling offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Penn State: "This is coach (Micah) Shrewsberry's first year there. He is trying to change the culture, make the team better. They are not really known for basketball right now and he is trying to change that. I believe in what he is saying." Georgetown: "I know Patrick Ewing is one of the greats, an NBA legend. They are doing a lot of NBA stuff, getting players ready for the next level. They show a lot of love, talking about staying home and everything. I like what they're saying." More on his recruitment: "I feel like Villanova is the main school (that) talks to me a lot but hasn't offered. ... Hopefully, that offer will come soon. I am supposed to go to NC State soon, so trying to set a visit up with them. They haven't offered yet, but they're talking to me a good bit. I want to go somewhere with a coach like coach (Glenn) Farello - Paul VI head coach - who cares about me on and off the court. Someone who will go through adversity with me, so they just don't go looking for someone else when I am not playing my best. The culture is big, too; I want to be a winner. I have always been a winner."

RIVALS' REACTION