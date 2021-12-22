Deshawn Harris-Smith keeps improving, mulling offers
DeShawn Harris-Smith is a junior at Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI. The 6-foot-5 wing came in at No. 69 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 ranking update.
"I can, and will, do anything my coach needs to win," Harris-Smith told Rivals.com. "I play defense, I rebound, I can score the ball a little bit. But I am going to make sure my teammates are involved. I am also trying to be a good leader, too. I hear I play like Earl Timberlake a lot, you know we're from the same area. RJ Barrett some, too."
Harris-Smith picked up a lot of traction this summer playing with Team Takeover on the Nike 16u EYBL circuit.
"I have a few offers, but I have visited Georgetown, Villanova and Penn State," Harris-Smith said. "Georgetown and Penn State have offered; not Villanova yet."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Penn State: "This is coach (Micah) Shrewsberry's first year there. He is trying to change the culture, make the team better. They are not really known for basketball right now and he is trying to change that. I believe in what he is saying."
Georgetown: "I know Patrick Ewing is one of the greats, an NBA legend. They are doing a lot of NBA stuff, getting players ready for the next level. They show a lot of love, talking about staying home and everything. I like what they're saying."
More on his recruitment: "I feel like Villanova is the main school (that) talks to me a lot but hasn't offered. ... Hopefully, that offer will come soon. I am supposed to go to NC State soon, so trying to set a visit up with them. They haven't offered yet, but they're talking to me a good bit. I want to go somewhere with a coach like coach (Glenn) Farello - Paul VI head coach - who cares about me on and off the court. Someone who will go through adversity with me, so they just don't go looking for someone else when I am not playing my best. The culture is big, too; I want to be a winner. I have always been a winner."
RIVALS' REACTION
Harris-Smith is a unique player with a point-wing type skill set. You will find him on the ball for much of the game, especially in the half court, getting his team into sets and spraying passes all over the floor. In a recent event attended by Rivals, the shot was falling for him as he knocked down a pair of threes in both games. He can defend multiple positions and has a strong, sturdy frame. Look for him to be in the conversation for a bump in the upcoming Rivals150 update.