Shaw's Takeaways: Made Hoops Southeast Preview

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Made Hoops came down to South Carolina to run their Southeast Preview. Montverde (Fla.) Academy was the headlining team, and there was some good talent throughout the gym. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was on the sidelines for the action, and here are some standouts he saw.

The story of the event was the performance of Jackson against Montverde. Jackson, the No. 10 prospect in the 2023 class, was able to go head-to-head with the No. 4 prospect in Kwame Evans. While Evans started the game on Jackson, they had to switch Dariq Whitehead onto him about midway through the first half. The 6-foot-9 junior showcased his ability to create off the bounce, finish at the rim, and even stepped into a couple of jumpers. Jackson ended the game with 27 points (2-3 from three) and seven rebounds. Even at No. 10, it is looking like that may be too low. “It was a first for me, being in a college arena while the players were there with a crowd,” Jackson said about his most recent visit to North Carolina. “It was an amazing atmosphere. I had the legend, Roy Williams, behind me; I kept looking over my shoulder, but I didn’t want to make it weird. I got to see how their players play and how I could fit into the system. They get their big guys the ball a lot; they stretch out, get the rebounds and push it up the floor.”

Whitehead has been on the national scene for a while, but he seems to continue to get better each time out. The 6-foot-6 Duke commitment looks real confident with the ball in his hands. In the half-court, Whitehead made shots off movement, created off the bounce, and made a catch and shoot three. Already blessed with explosion and a strong frame, he continues to add pieces, and confidence, to his game. Whitehead finished with team-high 21 points in the win against Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High. An interesting tidbit about Whitehead is his game. He is only 17 years old and will not turn 18 until next Aug. 1.

Coleman is currently the No. 80 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150. He has been able to maintain his spot due to his physical makeup and upside. Well, it looks as if the 6-foot-5 wing is starting to realize that upside. Coleman runs the floor with ease, and he attacks the basket with a purpose. The game is slowing down for him in the half-court, and he is reading the floor better. “It’s nice out there,” Coleman said about his recent visit to Xavier. “They don’t have football, so they are all about basketball. Great facilities.”

