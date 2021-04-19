Basketball Recruiting - Shaw's Takeaways: Big Shots Mid-Atlantic Mecca

HAMPTON, Va. – Some of the top programs and players from across the Eastern Seaboard showed up at the famed Boo Williams Sports Complex for the Big Shots Mid-Atlantic Mecca AAU Event. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was in attendance to fill you in on the latest.

JEROME BEYA VS TIKI MUSAKA

This was the most intriguing individual matchup of the event, one that had high-major implications, the matchup that also saw rival programs face off. Jerome Beya is a 6-foot-9 post player for Boo Williams VA while Tichyque Musaka is a 6-foot-9 post for Boo Williams NC. Both players are high-flyers who do a lot of vicious damage around the basket, both with powerful dunks and game changing blocks. Let us start with Beya, the 2022 out of Teay’s Valley Christian in West Virginia. Beya is listed with 15-plus offers with his latest coming from Ole Miss, St John’s, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, NC State and Wake Forest. Beya, a native of The Congo, is a high-flying, powerful rim protector who plays with an all-out motor. He caught lobs in this game, but also showed a nice go-to move over his left shoulder. Musaka, is a junior post player at Jordan High School in Durham, N.C., which is where former NBA champion and Tar Heel Rasheed Wallace is the head coach. Musaka, also from The Congo, is listed with offers from LSU, Providence, Miami, Marquette, Kansas, USC and Georgetown. Musaka is not as strong as Beya, but is very explosive and with a high motor. While Beya is blocking shots at the top of the square, Musaka shows a bit more switch-ability in moving his feet. As you can see, both prospects are carrying high-major looks and, in this game, it was Musaka who came out with the 2-point victory. Look for both players to continue to capture the eyes of power five programs as the travel ball season carries on.

*****

GAMECOCKS LATEST TO START RECRUITING DONALD HAND, JR.

Hand, who is ranked as the No. 97 prospect in the current 2022 Rivals150, finished this season averaging over 30 points per game. The lengthy and skilled, 6-foot-5 guard continued to showcase his vast scoring abilities at the Mid-Atlantic Mecca with an array of buckets coming from all three levels. The son of former Virginia team captain, Donald Hand, Sr., said the most recent programs he has heard from have been UConn (who has offered) and South Carolina, which is a new school in touch. Hand is the starting wing for a Team Loaded VA program who is filled with talent. He currently carries upwards of 15-offers and is one who will be closely monitored this summer playing on the 3SSB Gauntlet.

*****

TYLER NICKEL EYEING A DECISION ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Nickel is one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Virginia public school basketball. Even with this COVID-shortened year included, the East Rockingham High junior currently has scored 1,902 career points which is 899 off Mac McClung’s state record. Nickel comes in at No. 91 in the current 2022 Rivals150. Watching him play, Nickel brings back memories of Kyle Young at the same stage. In talking with Nickel, he says he is currently hearing the most from Indiana, Iowa, Virginia Tech, LSU and NC State and is planning to announce his decision on his birthday, Sept. 5.

*****

KANYE CLARY GRABS PENN STATE OFFER

The Boo Williams travel ball program has a long tradition of quality point guards in its history. The likes of Allen Iverson, Donald Hand, and John Gilchrest suited up for the program. More recently the likes of Zion Harmon and Matt Coleman have carried the torch. This season, Kanye Clary, the 5-foot-10 junior, has been handed the keys to the EYBL program. Coming into this AAU season, Clary carried offers from Old Dominion, James Madison, Texas A&M and others. Last week, the new staff at Penn State extended an offer to the crafty Massanutten Academy point guard. Clary is in no hurry to choose a school, “I still have a whole AAU season to play, I know I want to decide by the end of my senior season, I have been talking to VCU, South Carolina, West Virginia and Pittsburgh a lot recently,” Clary said.

*****

STEVEN SOLONO GETTING EARLY OFFERS FROM MAJOR PROGRAMS