Basketball Recruiting - Noah Clowney has seen stock rise during early part of travel season

After a strong weekend at the On the Radar Hoops Sweet 16 powered by RYZE Hoops, Clowney added offers from Clemson , Georgia Tech and Providence. He previously held offers from Virginia Tech and Xavier . Interest has also come in from Georgia , Indiana and USC .

One of the major stock risers of the early part of the travel season so far has been Noah Clowney . The South Carolina native has playing with Team Dickerson, an independent program out of Georgia, and has been routinely posting big numbers playing against some of the top programs in the Southeast.

Clemson: “I don’t know much about Clemson. I started watching them more this season because my former teammate PJ Hall played there. We haven’t talked as much since he left for school, but I like the way they play.”

Georgia: “They have been talking to me a good bit. I watched Anthony Edwards a whole lot last year. They play up-tempo a lot there.”

Georgia Tech: “I watched them win the ACC Championship. I watched them play a good bit and checked their box scores. I could see myself being a little bit like Moses Wright there.”

Indiana: “He was telling me he wouldn’t ask me to come all the way where I’m from to Indiana for no reason. He said I could play there. He’s going to get his head coach on the phone with me and more than likely it’s going to be an offer. He said the most important thing right now is getting better every day.”

Virginia Tech: “They were also in there from beginning. I like that they believed in me early. I watched them a lot this year. I like the coaches there. I talk to coach [Kevin] Giltner a lot.”

Xavier: “I’ve been up there before with a friend. I’m close with Dwon Odom who plays there. I watched them a good bit this year too. They have believed in me since before all this started happening recently.”