Rivals Roundtable: Recruiting battle, July live period, NBA Draft sleepers

Which 2023 recruiting battle is most intriguing to you, and who do you think will win it?

DJ Wagner (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

“No recruitment is more fascinating than that of DJ Wagner, who is likely nearing a decision. The reasons for intrigue are many. First, there’s the fact that it’s a head-to-head battle between in-state rivals Kentucky and Louisville. Then there’s the Louisville-hired-grandpa storyline. There’s also the relationship in place between John Calipari and Wagner’s father, who played for Calipari at Memphis. Maybe most interesting, however, is the fact that both coaching staffs seem to be confident their school is in the lead. Usually, some sense of defeat sets in on one side or the other at this juncture, but that’s not the case here. As far as which team will win out, I go back and forth almost weekly on that. This week, in the wake of both coaches flying to Spain to watch Wagner compete for the 17U national team, I think I’d lean toward Kentucky ever so slightly. I wouldn’t wager anything on that, however, as it’s admittedly based on nothing but a gut feeling.” – Cassidy ***** “Wagner's recruitment is the only answer for me here. It’s the most dynamic recruitment that I can remember in forever. He’s been a stone cold lock to Kentucky for the longest time, but then Kenny Payne and Wagner's grandfather, former Cardinal Milt Wagner, were both hired by Louisville. His relationships run deep with the Kentucky staff as well. Both schools are confident in where they stand, and there’s been some back and forth along the way. But I’m in the official “cloudy” stage. Kentucky has the recent momentum, but you’ll never get Wagner or his camp to tip their hand.” - Graf

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing during the July live period?

“For me, it’s Dellquan Warren. It’s been awhile since I’ve seen the explosive point guard in action, and he’s starting to attract real buzz among college coaches and even an NBA scout, who recently called me singing his praises. I’ll be locating him and his Wildcat Select squad upon arrival at adidas 3SSB in Rock Hill this weekend in order to see his evolving game in person. We currently have Warren ranked as the No. 115 player in the 2024 class, but he’ll have every opportunity to improve his standing over the weekend.” – Cassidy “Freddie Dilione. We’re too low on his ranking and a very nice bump should be in store in the next update. He’s one of the best — if not the best — isolation scorers in the 2023 class. He creates a ton of space off of the bounce and confidently puts the ball into the basket from all levels. Dilione oozes confidence and plays with swagger every time he steps on the court. He adds secondary playmaking ability at the next level as well.” - Graf

3. Which player taken outside of the top 10 in the NBA Draft do you see as a potential sleeper?