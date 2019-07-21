A 6-foot-7 rising senior who can play either forward position, Stute has accrued over 20 scholarship offers. However, he felt the time was right to zero in on a select group that now consists of Clemson , Florida , Marquette , Pitt , Texas A&M , Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Myles Stute has taken another step toward his college decision. Following a tremendous showing this summer on the camp and travel circuit, Stute has narrowed his college list to a final seven.

Clemson: “They have been recruiting me really hard and the personal relationship I have built with the coaching staff would be really hard to turn down. They contend for a spot in the tournament every year and are one of those teams that are just a piece away from being a really good team, and I would love to be that piece.”

Florida: “They were one my first real big offers and I really love coach Mike White’s coaching philosophy. I believe they have what I need to take my game and myself to the next level.”

Marquette: “They’re a bona fide top Big East program. Coach Wojo (Steve) Wojciechowski lets his guys play within themselves and because of that, they look really good. I love Marquette.”

Pitt: “Coach Jeff Capel is a really good dude and I love what he’s done with the program since he has been there. They’re building something special at Pitt and I would love to be a part of it.”

Texas A&M: “Coach Buzz (Williams) simply gets guys better. He produces pros and wins games. I am excited to see what Texas A&M does this year under his tutelage.”

Vanderbilt: “Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse has shown that he can coach and develop talent at almost any level. Him being a wing during his paying days and knowing what it takes to get there and win is definitely intriguing to me.”

Virginia Tech: “Coach Mike Young is also someone who simply gets guys better. I love the atmosphere at Virginia Tech and I am excited to get down there really soon.”