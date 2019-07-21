LADERA RANCH, Calif. -- The Adidas Gauntlet Finale wrapped on Saturday as top 25 junior Harrison Ingram helped lead YGC36 to a title. It was a pretty good day for the Texas based squad as they won both the 17 and 16U divisions. Here's a look at the latest with Ingram and others who stood out on the final day of action.



TOP 25 JUNIOR HARRISON INGRAM'S SKILL STANDS OUT

For a bit now, Harrison Ingram has been right on the cusp of five-star status, he just may break through in the next rankings update. The 6-foot-7 small forward from Dallas has always been a skilled all-around player, but he's now taken his game to an entirely new level. Ingram spent much of the Finale with the ball in his hands serving as a sort of point wing for YGC36 and he looked tremendous in doing so. In particular, he looks like one of the best passers in high school basketball regardless of position or class. Add in the ability to score off the dribble, defend multiple positions and leadership skills and you have a guy who has really come into his own. Stanford, Purdue, Tennessee and all of the local schools in Texas and Oklahoma are all over him, Kansas has offered, UCLA has made him a priority and Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina have all started to reach out.



NEW SCHOOLS CHECKING IN ON TOP FIVE JABARI SMITH

If anybody had doubts about Jabari Smith's top five national ranking, they would have been pretty hard pressed to pick him apart on Saturday. The 6-foot-8 forward from the Atlanta area had it all going for the Atlanta Celtics 16U squad. Smith loves to catch the ball at the elbow on either side of the floor. He's got a great series of jab steps that he uses to set up drives, high degree of skill back foot jumpers and smart passes. Add in that he was drilling threes, blocking shots and controlling the glass and it was easy to see why he's about to become a priority national recruit. He's seen Georgia and Georgia Tech and then more like LSU (where his father played), Alabama and many others have gone strong early. Smith said that North Carolina was out to watch him during the live period and that Kentucky has reached out to say they are going to start recruiting him.



2020 MARTICE MITCHELL IS A SLEEPER TO MONITOR

If high majors are looking for a sleeper prospect that they can take some time (possibly even redshirt) and develop, Martice Mitchell is the guy. A smooth and athletic 6-foot-10 forward from Chicago Heights (Ill.) Bloom who was playing for Kevon Looney Elite, Mitchell showed big strides since we last saw him. He can shoot the three, blocks some shots, runs the floor like a wing player and is athletic around the rim. He tends to float to the perimeter a little too much and needs strength, but there could be a big payoff with him down the road. He officially visited Rutgers already and said his most recent offer came from Maryland and that he'll likely look to set a visit up with the Terps. Murray State, VCU, Saint Louis, UIC, UMass, Detroit, Illinois State, Colorado State and Tulsa are among his other offers. Oregon, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Dayton, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Creighton have all been in recent touch as well so Mitchell's recruitment is going to be one to keep a close eye on during the fall.



