THE LEADING MAN

For the last year or so, Rivals.com has been on the bandwagon for the big, left-handed point guard from South Carolina. Over the weekend, James got the chance to play in front of huge crowds of coaches and delivered the goods. He showed tremendous feel, scored the ball well and is a top-notch two-way player. Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Clemson, South Carolina and Tennessee are all strong but Michigan State (where his father played) has now offered. Duke should be offering within the next few days and North Carolina has thrown their hat into the ring as well.



MOST LIKELY TO PUSH FOR NATIONAL TOP FIVE

In our most recent update to the 2020 rankings, Evan Mobley made a nice jump and sits just outside the top 10. If he keeps playing like he did with the Compton Magic over the weekend, Mobley will keep rising and could be in serious contention for the top five of the sophomore class.

Yes Mobley is lean, but he'll add weight and a lack of bulk shouldn't take away from his skill, motor, quickness and significantly improved athleticism. He's as improved as any player in the country with a big reputation. Given that his father is on staff at USC, he looks to be a lock for the Trojans.



MOST IMPROVED

Zeke Nnaji just missed the most recent update to the 2019 rankings because we didn't get to see him play during his junior year. There's no way he won't be in the next edition of the rankings. As a matter of fact, Nnaji looks to be on pace to enter the rankings in at least the neighborhood of the national top 50 and is a true breakout performer. He's grown since last summer and is an inside/out threat with bouncy athleticism and the ability to protect the rim as a defender. Minnesota, Creighton and Nebraska were in early and now Xavier and Baylor have jumped in with offers. Expect many more to come. He's planning to visit Minnesota, Baylor, Xavier and Butler in the near future.



BULL MARKET

Another unranked player whose stock would be a buy on the stock market is Florida wing Diante Smith. Pushing 6-foot-7, he looked the part of an athletic and versatile wing while playing over the weekend with Showtime Hoops. What really stands out is that he plays with a hunger and doesn't look to have been spoiled by anybody along the way. He's made himself into a player with offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Dayton and USF with many others tracking closely. Smith looks to be at least at top 100 level player in the class of 2019.



JUST THE TIP........OF THE ICEBERG

Don't get me wrong, skilled wing Max Agbonkpolo is already a very nice prospect.

However, he's just starting to blossom and there's much more that isn't yet seen underneath the surface of what he does. He has size, he has handle, he is a fluid athlete and he will be a very good jump shooter.

The Pac-12 is starting to come alive for him and while he's still a little up and down for Pump N Run, his potential is obvious. Also keep an eye out for Agbonkpolo's high school teammate Jake Kyman who was with rival team Dream Vision over the weekend. He's a wing with size who can stretch defenses.



BABY FACED ASSASSIN

Committed to Utah -- where his father is an assistant coach -- Jones could easily pass for a seventh or eighth grader. Once he's on the court, though, he's all business and was one of the most entertaining players of the weekend. Jones has a flame thrower of a jump shot with deep range but what makes him so tough is off the dribble and floater game. He competes, he plays fast and he's going to be a good Pac 12 player before it's all said and done.



IN GOOD HANDS

To be a great big man, you really have to have great hands. I didn't see anybody over the weekend with better hands than Day'ron Sharpe has. He caught everything, he had touch on jumpers and he showed deft passing ability. The class of 2020 is looking strong, and he will be on the rise with offers from Virginia, NC State, UConn, East Carolina and Old Dominion and interest from North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest and more.



BEST AVAILABLE

There aren't a lot of players left in the class of 2018 and I didn't exactly see many in the Atlanta area over the weekend, but I did see David Wingett and he's got a chance to help somebody as a freshman. Wingett has tremendous size, plays hard and can really fill it up from deep. Memphis offered based on his weekend play and so did others like Auburn, UTEP, Louisiana Tech and many more.



BEST POTENTIAL FIT

If you watch a lot of college basketball then you have a good idea of the kind of toughness and energy that is required to play for Bob Huggins. That's exactly what four-star power forward Oscar Tshiebwe brought to the table for ITPS over the weekend. Tshiebwe is a rugged rebounder, has endless energy and is a physical monster. Now he's not yet committed to West Virginia, but the Mountaineers are heavily involved and favored at this point. Assuming they get him, he's a great fit.



WHAT ARE THEY FEEDING HIM?