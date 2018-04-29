EMERSON, Ga. -- On the final day of the Adidas Gauntlet, Arizona State committed Michael Foster from the class of 2021 showed immense potential. How good is the freshman? Why should things pick up for Dahmir Bishop and more in National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's takeaways from Sunday action in the Atlanta area.



FOSTER WILL BE IN CONVERSATION FOR 2021'S TOP PLAYER

The best player I saw on Sunday at the Adidas Gauntlet was also the youngest player I focused on, class of 2021 forward Michael Foster. Already committed to Arizona State -- Bobby Hurley and an assistant watched -- Foster played with Kevon Looney Elite for their last game of the weekend and he had a loud performance. So good was Foster that it is hard to imagine him not being very much in the discussion for the top spot in our initial class of 2021 ranking after the summer finishes. Foster has very good size, he's able to be physical with older players and he's a good athlete. However, what was really exceptional was his feel for the game, ability to shoot from deep and overall skill level. Players as young as Foster shouldn't be able to catch the ball in transition, lose a defender with a dribble and then pull up from three and drain a jumper. He can and it's scary to think that he's just a freshman. Clearly there is a long way to go in Foster's development, but the Sun Devil pledge has a bright future ahead of him.



THINGS SHOULD PICK UP FOR DAHMIR BISHOP

During the live period, smooth scoring guard Dahmir Bishop has picked up offers from Kansas State, USF and Rhode Island. He already had VCU, Penn State, Seton Hall, Temple, La Salle and others put offers on the table. More programs on the high major level should get involved with this guy because he looks like a terrific college prospect. Bishop has gotten really comfortable with his jump shot, he handles the ball well enough to get a team into their offense and makes good decisions. He's got a body to build on and a smooth demeanor about him that means he doesn't get too high or too low.



NOTES FROM SUNDAY AT THE ADIDAS GAUNTLET