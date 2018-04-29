EMERSON, Ga. -- On the final day of the Adidas Gauntlet, Arizona State committed Michael Foster from the class of 2021 showed immense potential. How good is the freshman? Why should things pick up for Dahmir Bishop and more in National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's takeaways from Sunday action in the Atlanta area.
FOSTER WILL BE IN CONVERSATION FOR 2021'S TOP PLAYER
The best player I saw on Sunday at the Adidas Gauntlet was also the youngest player I focused on, class of 2021 forward Michael Foster.
Already committed to Arizona State -- Bobby Hurley and an assistant watched -- Foster played with Kevon Looney Elite for their last game of the weekend and he had a loud performance. So good was Foster that it is hard to imagine him not being very much in the discussion for the top spot in our initial class of 2021 ranking after the summer finishes.
Foster has very good size, he's able to be physical with older players and he's a good athlete. However, what was really exceptional was his feel for the game, ability to shoot from deep and overall skill level. Players as young as Foster shouldn't be able to catch the ball in transition, lose a defender with a dribble and then pull up from three and drain a jumper. He can and it's scary to think that he's just a freshman.
Clearly there is a long way to go in Foster's development, but the Sun Devil pledge has a bright future ahead of him.
THINGS SHOULD PICK UP FOR DAHMIR BISHOP
During the live period, smooth scoring guard Dahmir Bishop has picked up offers from Kansas State, USF and Rhode Island. He already had VCU, Penn State, Seton Hall, Temple, La Salle and others put offers on the table.
More programs on the high major level should get involved with this guy because he looks like a terrific college prospect.
Bishop has gotten really comfortable with his jump shot, he handles the ball well enough to get a team into their offense and makes good decisions. He's got a body to build on and a smooth demeanor about him that means he doesn't get too high or too low.
NOTES FROM SUNDAY AT THE ADIDAS GAUNTLET
* He didn't have the most help throughout the course of the weekend but top three 2019 big man Charles Bassey completed another impressive run. He finished out the weekend with an impressive double double against the Compton Magic's dynamic brother duo of top 30 2019 forward Isaiah Mobley and five-star 2020 big man Evan Mobley. Rumors continue to swirl that Western Kentucky is in great position with Bassey and the Hilltoppers Rick Stansbury was tracking him closely all weekend long.
* It isn't just about the Mobley brothers for the Compton Magic, the team is loaded. Class of 2020 wing Johnny Juzang finished out his own productive weekend on Sunday. Juzang already has good strength and is a fine finisher in the open floor who can score in flurries from deep. In the winter he visited Kansas and the Jayhawks watched over the weekend after offering earlier this spring. UCLA, USC, Cal, Washington, Arizona State and several others were watching all weekend as well.
* In the short term, things are going to come down to playing hard for top 30 junior wing Christian Brown. When he plays with energy like he did in Sunday's final game of the weekend, things seem to go much smoother for him on the offensive end. When he coasts, he can disappear. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell dropped in and so did Texas' Shaka Smart along with assistants from Georgetown and many others.
* Sunday was my first opportunity to watch Dominick Harris a class of 2020 guard who has made an early commitment to Gonzaga. With a Bulldogs assistant watching him compete for Dream Vision's 16U team, Harris went wild from three, made quick decisions and showed high level potential as a defender. He looks like a potential Rivals150 guy in his class if that type of play is what to expect on a regular basis.
* Mid majors should keep an eye out for K-Low Elite forward Christian Ray. A 6-foot-6 junior with toughness and skill, I was impressed by Ray's leadership on the floor and versatile game that should allow him to play some as a wing and small ball four man. He was productive in all phases.
* At 6-foot-10 with long arms and a nice frame, 2020's No. 51 ranked player Mark Williams looks the part. He plays it too. Williams impressed with his ability to protect the rim, rebound on the interior and run the floor. Even more impressive was the touch he's starting to show on short jumpers and how much more physical he's gotten. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, LSU, VCU, Clemson and Oklahoma State were all wise to offer early.
* Over the weekend, Team BBC forward Anthony Walker picked up offers from TCU, UMass and Towson. Add them to Rhode Island last weekend and others who offered the 6-foot-8 four man in the latter part of the winter and it's been a successful run for him of late. Walker is an energy guy in the lane with good hands and a nose for the ball. Look out once he adds some more strength.