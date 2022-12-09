NC State: “You know, it’s the hometown (team). I’m from North Charlotte, North Carolina, so NC State is just an hour or two away. They treat me like I’m already there every time they see me, and on calls they give me advice on how to be a good player on and off of the court.”

Kansas State: “(Assistant) Coach (Rodney) Perry is one of the main coaches recruiting me, and he’s a great guy. I’ve been talking to him since he was at Link Academy. I like learning from him. He tells me all of the things to be a great player on and off the court, how to become a pro. You know him, he’s coached pro players all of his life. He’s just like family to me and my parents. He talks to us all of the time and I like how he keeps it real with me. After one game, I didn’t play the best and he told me straight up what I did wrong and didn’t sugarcoat anything just because he’s recruiting me.”

Missouri: “(Assistant) Coach Dickey (Nutt), I met him when I was at Gaston Christian (N.C.) last year and he was at Gaston College. We’ve kept a good connection since then. He’s a great guy and is one of the people I can talk to when I need some advice or cheering up. He always gives me good advice about everything. He just tells me a lot about the history of Missouri and the program now, how I would fit in if I was to commit there.”

Cincinnati: “Cincinnati kind of reminds me of home when I research about them, the area and the fan base. It reminds me of back home in my city. The coaches offered me in the beginning of my sophomore circuit on the Under Armour circuit, and ever since then they keep in touch and always keep it real with me. I watch a lot of their games and they always show passion whenever they talk to me. They really care and want me to come to their program.”

Florida State: “(Assistant) Coach Steve Smith, he’s a great guy. Florida State is a great program, you know. Even though they haven’t offered me yet they’re always telling me that I’m one of the main guys they’re talking to. They’re just getting to know me and they like to get my family involved because they know that when I make my decision my family has to be involved and know what’s going on. They do a good job of doing that. They tell me about their program and tell me that they like big guards, and kids who have a great attitude on and off of the court.”

Virginia: “Virginia has been on top for so long, and just for them even reaching out to me, talking to me, and saying they have interest in me, that’s very cool. I went on an unofficial visit there ... last year and that was a great experience. They treated me like family and took me around the whole campus. They took me to the dorms and had me meet the players and coaches. They broke down how they see my game and how it fits into their game. They told me about their system and education and stuff like that.”

Virginia Tech: “Just like Virginia, Virginia Tech came to my school and talked to me for a good 30 minutes. It wasn’t even about basketball, but they talked to me about life, how stuff goes, just feeling me out and trying to know me. They told me they want to know the recruit. They’re not a college that offers kids just to offer kids. They offer kids that are going to fit their program and fit their character. Hearing them talk to me and give me great advice was really good. They always keep in touch with me.”