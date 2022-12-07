Over the next few weeks, Rivals will be doing an introductory series highlighting some lesser-known 2025 prospects. In today’s edition, sharpshooting sophomore guard Ty Price talks about schools that are showing interest as well as visits he’s taken and will take in the near future.

Auburn: “The visit there was great. I like that Bruce Pearl has had a lot of success with smaller guards, even this year with Wendell Green. I like the style of play, too. They play fast and they get after it.”

Louisville: “It was a really good visit. The facilities are easy to get to with the new dorm they put in, which is something I like. I also like how their staff has a lot of NBA experience and is loaded with former NBA players.

Indiana: “Everyone talks about the atmosphere, so I’m just excited (for his unofficial visit) to see what it’s like to be in that gym and see the energy that the fans bring, and what it would be like to play there.”

Oklahoma: “I think it’s intriguing that Trae Young, who is someone a lot of people compare my game to, played there. That’s really interesting, just wanting to get to know the coaches more and continuing to see how they play.”

Mississippi State: “They talk to my guardian, that’s where that relationship comes in. They’ve talked to him several times and we’re in the process of setting up a visit. The date we’ve focused on is Dec. 17.”

Saint Louis: “They’re having a great year, and I love the way Yuri Collins plays. Travis Ford has some connections to Kentucky from playing at Kentucky. Me being a kid from Kentucky, I think that’s intriguing.”

Memphis: “I think it would be neat to have a coach like Penny Hardaway, who was a really good player in the league. I’m excited to build my relationship with them and learn how they play.”

Rhode Island: “They talk to my guardian. They’ve seen a lot of stuff on me on social media. They had reached out and liked what they saw.”

Western Kentucky: “It’s very close to home, which is neat. It’s in my backyard, but that’s not a deciding factor. It’s not a blueblood but they have a good, winning culture. Rick Stansbury is a great coach.”