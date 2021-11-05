Rylan Griffen has a top five, nears decision time

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They just picked up two big commitments. Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney have all been texting me since they committed there. Their biggest thing is they want me to come be me, and they think I fit perfectly. You could tell on my visit there that coach (Nate) Oats can be your friend, but he can also be your coach.” Auburn: “They shoot a lot of 3s and play really fast. They are in the SEC. That’s starting to look like the best conference, with all the recruits coming in for 2022.” Kansas State: “My cousin, Thomas Gipson, went there. I’ve known them for a while now and it’s one of the closer schools. They are in the Big 12. I think they might shock a lot of people with how good they are. I talk to (assistant) coach (Shane) Southwell a lot, too.” NC State: “On that visit, everybody knew coach (Kevin) Keatts, it didn’t matter where we went or what part of campus we were on. They have some good recruits coming in. They think I’m an ACC guard. It’s in the city in Raleigh, too. That looked like a fun city.” Oklahoma State: “They have a cool coaching staff. They had Cade Cunningham down there for a year. It was a good visit there. Coach Mike Boynton is really cool. You can see why a lot of guys want to play for him after meeting him.”

RIVALS’ REACTION