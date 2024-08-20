PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Rumor Mill: Latest buzz on three top prospects

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

The recruiting rumor mill never stops spinning, and Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy constantly has his ear to it as it churns.

This week, Cassidy shares buzz he’s picked up concerning the recruitments of Brandon Lee, Shon Abaev and Isiah Harwell.

Decision Dossier: Four-star Acaden Lewis

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

ARKANSAS AND DUKE KICKING THE TIRES ON SHON ABAEV 

It’s pretty late in the game when it comes to the recrutiment of four-star wing Shon Abaev, seeing as the Florida-based star has already scheduled six official visits, a tour that will take him to Dayton, Syracuse, USC, Auburn, Cincinnati and Maryland.

His play as of late has attracted some heavy hitters, however, as those close to Abaev have fielded recent calls from both Arkansas and Duke. Just how serious the two come-lately programs are about pursuing Abaev is unknown, but each staff made quick contact in the wake of the senior’s MVP performance at Under Armour Elite 24 this month, a performance that saw Abeav go for a remarkable 22 points and 10 assists in an all-star setting while shining brightly at the practices leading into the event as well.

Both Duke and Arkansas now intend to drop by to watch Abaev at Ft. Lauderdale’s Calvary Christian High School next month and will proceed based on what they see at that time.

Calvary Christian head coach Cilk McSweeney said his star’s recruitment remains “wide open” when contacted by Rivals last week, so there might be some room for the Blue Devils or Razorbacks to push their way into his process if either so chooses.

That said, the visit destinations he already has set should be seen as the leaders unless something changes from a travel standpoint.

*****

SETON HALL NOT WAVING WHITE FLAG ON BRANDON LEE 

Illinois should be seen as the leader to land four-star guard Brandon Lee out of New Jersey’s Patrick School for a number of reasons. One of those reasons is the bond Lee and his family have with Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who was coached by Lee’s father in Puerto Rico years ago.

But while the Illini are definitely out in front for now, another push from Seton Hall is building. Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway is not punting on the recruiting of the in-state star, and some close to Lee seem to think the four-star senior’s recruitment is tightening up. It still feels as though Illinois can wrap this thing up if a yet-to-be-finalized fall official visit goes particularly well, but the Pirates are thought to be more alive in this race than they were even a couple weeks ago.

Lee will almost certainly land in either West Orange or Champaign for college, but which destination it will be is looking at least a little less clear than it once did.

*****

HOUSTON AND CAL JOCKEYING FOR POSITION WITH HARWELL

Five-star guard Isiah Harwell will come off the board on Sept. 12 one way or another, but his college destination is starting to clear up less than a month before his decision. Officially, Harwell has narrowed his focus to include California, Gonzaga, Houston and Texas, but the Golden Bears and Cougars seem to stand above the pack as the in-demand guard closes in on decision day.

Gonzaga was seen as the heavy favorite early in Harwell’s recruitment, as things seemed to be trending quickly toward Spokane six months ago. Houston, however, has been the program making noise recently and now could be poised to land the Wasatch Academy star’s. There’s a strong, long-standing relationship in place between Harwell’s family and Mark Few’s Gonzaga staff, but the recent noise surrounding Houston is much too loud to ignore.

A source close to Harwell views Cal as a dark horse with a puncher’s chance based on the Harwell family’s deep relationship with Golden Bears assistant coach Amorrow Morgan, who played alongside Harwell’s father at Idaho State. The same source cautioned to “not rule out Cal” when asked if Houston is the clear leader this week. If I had to set a pecking order as things stand, it would go: Houston, Cal, Gonzaga and Texas.

