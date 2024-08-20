The recruiting rumor mill never stops spinning, and Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy constantly has his ear to it as it churns. This week, Cassidy shares buzz he’s picked up concerning the recruitments of Brandon Lee, Shon Abaev and Isiah Harwell. Decision Dossier: Four-star Acaden Lewis

ARKANSAS AND DUKE KICKING THE TIRES ON SHON ABAEV

It’s pretty late in the game when it comes to the recrutiment of four-star wing Shon Abaev, seeing as the Florida-based star has already scheduled six official visits, a tour that will take him to Dayton, Syracuse, USC, Auburn, Cincinnati and Maryland. His play as of late has attracted some heavy hitters, however, as those close to Abaev have fielded recent calls from both Arkansas and Duke. Just how serious the two come-lately programs are about pursuing Abaev is unknown, but each staff made quick contact in the wake of the senior’s MVP performance at Under Armour Elite 24 this month, a performance that saw Abeav go for a remarkable 22 points and 10 assists in an all-star setting while shining brightly at the practices leading into the event as well. Both Duke and Arkansas now intend to drop by to watch Abaev at Ft. Lauderdale’s Calvary Christian High School next month and will proceed based on what they see at that time. Calvary Christian head coach Cilk McSweeney said his star’s recruitment remains “wide open” when contacted by Rivals last week, so there might be some room for the Blue Devils or Razorbacks to push their way into his process if either so chooses. That said, the visit destinations he already has set should be seen as the leaders unless something changes from a travel standpoint.

*****

SETON HALL NOT WAVING WHITE FLAG ON BRANDON LEE

Illinois should be seen as the leader to land four-star guard Brandon Lee out of New Jersey’s Patrick School for a number of reasons. One of those reasons is the bond Lee and his family have with Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who was coached by Lee’s father in Puerto Rico years ago. But while the Illini are definitely out in front for now, another push from Seton Hall is building. Pirates head coach Shaheen Holloway is not punting on the recruiting of the in-state star, and some close to Lee seem to think the four-star senior’s recruitment is tightening up. It still feels as though Illinois can wrap this thing up if a yet-to-be-finalized fall official visit goes particularly well, but the Pirates are thought to be more alive in this race than they were even a couple weeks ago. Lee will almost certainly land in either West Orange or Champaign for college, but which destination it will be is looking at least a little less clear than it once did.

*****

HOUSTON AND CAL JOCKEYING FOR POSITION WITH HARWELL