Basketball Recruiting - Roundtable: Who should be the top three prospects in the 2021 Rivals150?

The 2021 Rivals150 is set to update next month, and most of the elite prospects in the country have found a way to have some semblance of season. Below, Rivals basketball analysts Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Russ Wood debate how the top three should look when the rankings get their facelift in early January.

ROB CASSIDY

Chet Holmgren (https://rivals.com)

I reserve the right to change my mind as the season progresses, but I think right now the order should go: 1. Chet Holmgren 2. Paolo Banchero 3. Jaden Hardy Holmgren, who blew everyone away on ESPN last month, has weight to add if he’s going to be effective on the inside in college, but he’s the rarest prospect of the bunch, People built like the 7-footer simply shouldn’t be able to move so effortlessly. Players with his combination of length, athleticism and dexterity simply don't come around often.

The hyper-skilled Banchero is right on his heels, as he looks to be the most explosive and well-rounded player in the class. He can impact the game in so many different ways. Finally, it’s impossible to ignore a sorcerer like Hardy. He can do an infinite number of things with the ball in his hands, scores at all three levels and creates his own shot almost on demand. He is, by far, the top scorer in this class. He’s so good, in fact, that sometimes people ignore the fact that he’s also a great passer. All three are future stars, but I give the nod to Holmgren simply because there are fewer guys like him walking the planet.

DAN MCDONALD

Jaden Hardy (https://rivals.com)

I feel pretty strongly about the top two spots here. Holmgren is my No. 1 prospect. His combination of size, skill and athleticism along with a healthy amount of competitiveness gives him a chance to be an NBA All-Star someday when he fills out his frame with some muscle.

I'd lean towards Hardy right behind him. His scoring ability is the best in the class and he can do it at all three levels. He too has some competitive fire to him.

The last spot is the toughest for me to pick, but I lean towards Patrick Baldwin Jr. here. Like Holmgren, he has an impressive blend of size, skill and athleticism. His game will translate all the way to the highest level.

RUSS WOOD

Paolo Banchero (https://rivals.com)