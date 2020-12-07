Basketball Recruiting - Roundtable: Who should be the top three prospects in the 2021 Rivals150?

Roundtable: Who should be the top three prospects in the 2021 Rivals150?
The 2021 Rivals150 is set to update next month, and most of the elite prospects in the country have found a way to have some semblance of season. Below, Rivals basketball analysts Rob Cassidy, Dan McDonald and Russ Wood debate how the top three should look when the rankings get their facelift in early January.
*****
RIVAL VIEWS: What under-the-radar team is set to emerge?
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
*****
ROB CASSIDY
I reserve the right to change my mind as the season progresses, but I think right now the order should go:
3. Jaden Hardy
Holmgren, who blew everyone away on ESPN last month, has weight to add if he’s going to be effective on the inside in college, but he’s the rarest prospect of the bunch, People built like the 7-footer simply shouldn’t be able to move so effortlessly. Players with his combination of length, athleticism and dexterity simply don't come around often.
The hyper-skilled Banchero is right on his heels, as he looks to be the most explosive and well-rounded player in the class. He can impact the game in so many different ways. Finally, it’s impossible to ignore a sorcerer like Hardy. He can do an infinite number of things with the ball in his hands, scores at all three levels and creates his own shot almost on demand. He is, by far, the top scorer in this class. He’s so good, in fact, that sometimes people ignore the fact that he’s also a great passer.
All three are future stars, but I give the nod to Holmgren simply because there are fewer guys like him walking the planet.
DAN MCDONALD
I feel pretty strongly about the top two spots here. Holmgren is my No. 1 prospect. His combination of size, skill and athleticism along with a healthy amount of competitiveness gives him a chance to be an NBA All-Star someday when he fills out his frame with some muscle.
I'd lean towards Hardy right behind him. His scoring ability is the best in the class and he can do it at all three levels. He too has some competitive fire to him.
The last spot is the toughest for me to pick, but I lean towards Patrick Baldwin Jr. here. Like Holmgren, he has an impressive blend of size, skill and athleticism. His game will translate all the way to the highest level.
RUSS WOOD
I feel strongly that Holmgren is the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class. No one in the class has his ability to make shots with range, put it on the deck to score and protect the rim at 7-foot. He definitely needs to add strength/weight but at his current size Holmgren has shown plenty of toughness.
Banchero is my No. 2. He is tough, skilled and has a high basketball IQ. He is a triple threat in the high post and he is versatile enough to give Duke some minutes at the 5.
No. 3 was tough for me but I’m going with Baldwin. He can play either forward spot but he is more of a small forward than power forward. He has great size, and a frame to add weight, is athletic, a capable shot maker beyond the arc and – as the son of a coach – he plays with a high basketball IQ.