Basketball Recruiting - Rival Views: What under-the-radar team is set to emerge?

The 2020-21 college basketball season is starting to take shape. Gonzaga looks like a certified juggernaut, and there are a number of other elite teams that have already made loud statements. Today, however, we focus on the unsung squads that could make noise down the road. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy and Dan McDonald were asked to choose an unranked team that could find themselves exceeding expectations as the season progresses. Each has a different view on the unranked team most likely to find itself in the thick of the conversation.

The Huskies’ first test of the season came on Thursday in a game against USC that was … uh … let’s say “less than pleasing to the eye.”

But, hey, a win is a win, and it proved UConn can grind out a close game that never really found a rhythm. Dan Hurley’s bunch suddenly has the look of a team capable of collecting victories in a number of fashions. UConn opened the season by blowing out teams they were expected to blow out, so the win over the Trojans and their impressive frontcourt answered a ton of questions about how the guard-heavy Huskies would fare in a messy contest with a talented opponent equipped with a contrasting style.



James Bouknight and Howard transfer RJ Cole are shooting the ball relatively well. Bouknight, who could be an All-American candidate, seems to have taken a step forward from an impressive freshman season that saw him average more than 13 ppg. For him, leading this team will be about limiting turnovers, which he seems capable of doing. Cole needs to become more consistent as the season progresses and adjust to life on a bigger stage. Still, It’s a good time to buy stock in the unranked Huskies.



