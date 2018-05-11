"I chose Oklahoma State because of the family atmosphere there, also the opportunity to play young and also be a vital player to the team, and then the work ethic there," Likekele told Rivals.com. "I haven’t even attended yet and Coach ( Mike ) Boynton is already pushing me to do great things. He tells me the things i need to do to elevate my game and i feel like he can bring the best player out of me."

Pound for pound one of the toughest players in the class of 2018, Likekele is a natural leader and versatile player.

He can play some at the point, some at the two and has the size to play small forward as well. He defends each position, handles the ball well, is a mid range and in scorer and is the type of communicator that teammates rally around and want to play harder for.

The addition of Likekele means that the Cowboys are going to have a seriously revamped backcourt in 2018-19. Miami (Ohio) transfer Michael Weathers will be eligible, Indiana transfer Curtis Jones will be eligible for the second semester and the Cowboys also add USC Upstate grad transfer Mike Cunningham to their completely rebuilt perimeter rotation.

Likekele chose Oklahoma State over Texas Tech and UTEP and rounds out a 2018 group of high schoolers that also includes big men Maurice Calloo, Yor Anei and Kentrevious Jones along with stretch four man Duncan Demuth.

