BOSSI'S VIEW: INDIANA

Romeo Langford Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

While recruiting at Indiana never quite hit rock bottom under Tom Crean, there is no doubt that the Hoosiers had slipped during his final years. Especially locally. Consider this - after landing four four-star or better prospects from the state of Indiana in the class of 2012, Crean landed just one of 23 four-star or better prospects (five-star James Blackmon in 2014) who played their high school ball in the state between 2013 and 2017. That's simply not acceptable in Bloomington, and in his first year Archie Miller has gone about changing that. Miller landed perhaps the most celebrated Indiana high schooler of the Rivals.com era in No. 6 overall Romeo Langford. Just as important, though, he locked up four-star locals Robert Phinisee and Damezi Anderson. Not only did Miller start to build a fence around the state, he went next door to Ohio to land a top 50 talent in Jerome Hunter and out of region to land Rivals150 power forward Jake Forrester. Perhaps most impressive about all of this is that Miller was able to do so while laying the foundation to back up 2018's No. 7 class with another terrific class in 2019. The Hoosiers likely lead for five-star in-state big man Trayce Jackson-Davis. They are right in the thick of it for another Hoosier State product in top 35 forward Keion Brooks and they've gotten themselves in the mix with other big-name players such as five-star forward Trendon Watford and top 35 point guard D.J. Carton, among others. Miller still has to seal the deal on some of these guys, but judging by his 2018 success and the early groundwork in 2019, the Hoosiers appear to be amid a recruiting resurgence that will have staying power.

EVANS' VIEW: MEMPHIS

Penny Hardaway AP Images