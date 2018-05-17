"I'm just finding my own role, finding what I can contribute to the team and doing it to the best of my ability."

"Each weekend, we continue to get better," he said. "You know, our first weekend we were 1-3. The second weekend 2-2, and now this last weekend we were 3-1. We just continue to get better every weekend, and that's what I love.

Newman has offers from Creighton , Loyola (Chicago) , Xavier , Florida State and others, to go along with interest from Indiana , Kansas , Ohio State , Purdue and more. When asked the secret to his success this spring, though, he was all about team.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Valparaiso (Ind.) High, Newman has really been impressive playing for Chicago-based Meanstreets in the Nike EYBL. Newman is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from three-point range.

One of the best jump shooters in the class of 2019 , Rivals150 guard Brandon Newman is seeing his recruitment take off.

Given the way Newman shoots the ball, his size and his potential as a defensive stopper, it's a bit surprising that he doesn't have any Big Ten offers. But he's not tripping out about it.



"They want to take their time," said Newman of Big Ten programs. "They want to have all three of their assistant coaches and the head coach watch me and have me down on visits."

Newman took some time to break down the interest from Loyola, Xavier, Creighton, Indiana and Ohio State. Loyola's Final Four run certainly made an impact on him.



"I think it gives (Loyola) a great chance," Newman said. "They want to win, they know how to win and they recruit players that want to win and commit to their program. Their guys aren't one-and-done guys. They are four-year guys and they are seniors, and I think that's what you need to win basketball games."

Xavier offered earlier this spring and helps Newman work on his game, even if the Musketeers can only do so much over the phone.



"What I like the most is how much they are in contact with me," said Newman. "They are texting me, calling me every week, a couple of times a week. They are coaching me up. I ask them what I need to work on, what do they see and things like that."

Creighton offered over the weekend.



"Coach (Paul) Lusk came before our first weekend in April and came to watch open gym," he said. "It was early, it was like a 6 a.m. workout, and he came to watch and talk. He showed me some things about the school and we kept continuing to talk and then they finally offered."

Indiana hasn't offered, but wants Newman on campus as soon as possible for a visit.



"Coach (Bruiser) Flint and (Tom) Ostrom, I've been talking to them," Newman said. "They say to keep staying in touch and that they want to have me for an unofficial sometime soon."

Newman said he plans to start setting up some unofficial visits soon and other than that he's focused on July. He's hoping that his jump shot and other parts of his game will win over high-level coaches, resulting in more opportunity.



"I think (my jump shot) is going to help me a lot," Newman said. "I do it pretty well and I work on it a lot. I worked on it a lot this last off-season, to be able to perform the way I am now.

"I think my ability to defend and rebound and my IQ are underrated. I talk a lot. I help guys out on the offensive and defensive end."

