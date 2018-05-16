RaeQuan Battle keeps making shots, making a name for himself
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – RaeQuan Battle remains an under-the-radar recruit, but he has begun to see a few high-majors enter the picture.
“I have just been playing the game that I was born to play and making shots that I was supposed to shoot," he said. "I have been playing to my role and since I have been doing that, I have begun to get more looks with coaches telling me how powerful my shot can be. So it has been going great.”
Battle told Rivals.com that Oklahoma, Washington and Houston are the three programs that have invested the most time and attention with him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Houston: “I love their coach, Kelvin Sampson. He coached with the Houston Rockets, at Wazzu (Washington State). They just said they want a shooter in the 2019 class, which could be me.”
Washington: “I like their coaching staff; they are great. I see them a few times every few weeks. I go down there and get up some shots and they are pretty good. Cameron Dollar is a good coach. He knows my family well. Coach Hop (Mike Hopkins) has shown me their offense and their defense, and he just said that I would fit in well there.”
Oklahoma: “They haven’t offered yet but I like them. Their coaches are great and so is their program, so I like them. ... Trae Young was a shooter for them this past year, so they just gave him the green light and the other players played to their role. So they do that, and you can tell they have good chemistry.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Battle will finish his senior travel ball season with the Seattle Rotary 17-under unit this summer. No in-home visits were completed this spring, though he does have a visit that he would like to take this summer.
“I think that I am going to go to Houston right after school gets out for an official visit,” he said.
RIVALS' REACTION
Battle is still an under-the-radar prospect, but that should not go on for much longer thanks to the size that he presents on the perimeter and his shot-making skills. During his 12 games on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, Battle averaged 13.3 points off of 33 made perimeter attempts, which he made at a 38.4 percent clip.
Battle is a cousin of Washington guard Michael Carter II, so the Huskies should be seen as a favorite. However, Houston and Oklahoma have caught Battle’s eye, and other prominent power conference programs are expected to enter the picture in the coming weeks.