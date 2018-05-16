RaeQuan Battle

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Houston: “I love their coach, Kelvin Sampson. He coached with the Houston Rockets, at Wazzu (Washington State). They just said they want a shooter in the 2019 class, which could be me.” Washington: “I like their coaching staff; they are great. I see them a few times every few weeks. I go down there and get up some shots and they are pretty good. Cameron Dollar is a good coach. He knows my family well. Coach Hop (Mike Hopkins) has shown me their offense and their defense, and he just said that I would fit in well there.” Oklahoma: “They haven’t offered yet but I like them. Their coaches are great and so is their program, so I like them. ... Trae Young was a shooter for them this past year, so they just gave him the green light and the other players played to their role. So they do that, and you can tell they have good chemistry.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Battle will finish his senior travel ball season with the Seattle Rotary 17-under unit this summer. No in-home visits were completed this spring, though he does have a visit that he would like to take this summer. “I think that I am going to go to Houston right after school gets out for an official visit,” he said.

RIVALS' REACTION