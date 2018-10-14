Rivals150 guard Joe Girard stays home, commits to Syracuse
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Syracuse added further to its 2019 class with the commitment of three-star guard Joe Girard. The premier perimeter shooter will enroll at the ACC program as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of New York high school basketball.
A 6-foot-1 scoring guard who has become known for his shooting abilities, Girard discussed what stood out about the ACC program.
“Having the in-state school offer is something that you always work for and always kind of want. When that one came, it was big. They have two guys on the staff that are kind of just like me, with G-Mac (Gerry McNamara) and Eric Devendorf. They are just tough and want to win,” he told Rivals.com. “Coach (Jim) Boeheim has been doing a really good job of making sure that they have a winning tradition there.”
MORE: Clemson adds Rivals150 guard Al-Amir Dawes | Five-star R.J. Hampton talks
Selecting Syracuse over Boston College and Penn State, Girard will give the Syracuse program a steady scoring punch. Having shattered Jimmer Freddette’s high school scoring record at Glens Falls High School, Girard has also become the state’s scoring record-holder, overcoming the previous number set by Lance Stephenson. Girard will be asked to fill some of the backcourt void left by Tyus Battle and Franklin Howard beginning next fall.
On the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, Girard averaged over 11 points per game while making 52 of his 149 3-point attempts, averaging close to three made 3-pointers per contest. He has become a better secondary playmaker in recent months and also is an underrated defender, all of which could make Girard a solid piece on the Orange’s perimeter.
The third commitment in the 2019 class for Syracuse, Girard joins combo guard Brycen Goodine with hopes that the duo will solidify Boeheim’s backcourt for years to come. They will be joined by three-star center John Bol Ajak, and the Orange remain involved with a number of other frontcourt prospects, including four-star targets Quincy Guerrier and Akok Akok.