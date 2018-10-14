Syracuse added further to its 2019 class with the commitment of three-star guard Joe Girard. The premier perimeter shooter will enroll at the ACC program as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of New York high school basketball.

A 6-foot-1 scoring guard who has become known for his shooting abilities, Girard discussed what stood out about the ACC program.

“Having the in-state school offer is something that you always work for and always kind of want. When that one came, it was big. They have two guys on the staff that are kind of just like me, with G-Mac (Gerry McNamara) and Eric Devendorf. They are just tough and want to win,” he told Rivals.com. “Coach (Jim) Boeheim has been doing a really good job of making sure that they have a winning tradition there.”

