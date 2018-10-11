Clemson solidified its backcourt Thursday thanks to the commitment of Al-Amir Dawes. A member of the Rivals150, Dawes gives the Tigers a ready-made competitor in the backcourt that brings a sturdy approach to the lead guard spot along with value as a perimeter defender.

Dawes selected Clemson over Seton Hall, St. John’s and Providence. Dawes’ guardian, Ayton Branch, discussed why Clemson over the local programs.



“They are losing their entire backcourt and they have Chase Hunter coming in now, too. With Al and him, and alongside quality wings that they have returning, they should be really good. They have shooters and depth at every position,” he told Rivals.com. “The style of play and how Brad (Brownell) runs a lot of ball screens was big, as well.”