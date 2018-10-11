Clemson adds Rivals150 guard Al-Amir Dawes
Clemson solidified its backcourt Thursday thanks to the commitment of Al-Amir Dawes. A member of the Rivals150, Dawes gives the Tigers a ready-made competitor in the backcourt that brings a sturdy approach to the lead guard spot along with value as a perimeter defender.
Dawes selected Clemson over Seton Hall, St. John’s and Providence. Dawes’ guardian, Ayton Branch, discussed why Clemson over the local programs.
“They are losing their entire backcourt and they have Chase Hunter coming in now, too. With Al and him, and alongside quality wings that they have returning, they should be really good. They have shooters and depth at every position,” he told Rivals.com. “The style of play and how Brad (Brownell) runs a lot of ball screens was big, as well.”
Dawes should become an integral member of the Clemson program in the coming years. A strong and tough-nosed guard that has shown the capacity to compete against the best, the Rivals150 prospect should pair well alongside Hunter in steadying the Tigers’ backcourt in the coming years.
A top contributor for the past two years with the always talented Patrick School program based out of New Jersey, Dawes bettered his national standing this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. Running the point for the New Jersey Playaz program, he posted per-game averages of 15.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
The second member of Clemson’s 2019 class, Dawes and Hunter should be early contributors under Brownell’s watch beginning next season. The likely replacement for Shelton Mitchell in the backcourt, the Tigers remain in the hunt for a forward prospect this fall as they continue to pursue four-star forward Christian Brown.