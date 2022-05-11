Rivals150, 7-foot-1 center Dennis Evans is moving up in 2023 class

It’s usually hard for a 7-foot-1 player to fly under the radar up until the point he’s entering his senior season of high school basketball, but that’s just what Dennis Evans has done. Evans is a virtual unknown to the average basketball fan, but he might possess the most upside of any big man in the 2023 class.

The intriguing prospect started playing basketball during his seventh-grade season and has made progress year after year, with a significant jump happening over the last two years. He doesn’t turn 17 until July, so age is on his side as well.

Evans, who is starting to pick up a lot of high-major interest, might be the best shot blocker in his class. He touts a 7-foot-6 wing span and doesn’t just lock down the paint, but locks down everything inside the three-point line.

Evans is great in drop coverage and has the instincts to make defensive reads of all kinds. Offensively, he’s a work in progress and has some moments that make you scratch your head but then flashes of what he can be make your jaw drop.

He’s comfortable shooting off of movement, and even had some plays drawn up for him to shoot off of pin-downs. He’s reliable from outside of the arc as well.

You can tell that Evans hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential. One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2023 class, Evans spoke with Rivals about his developing recruitment and who he is as a player.

*****

MORE PLAYER UPDATES: Freddie Dilione | Trentyn Flowers | Micah Robinson



2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2023 Rankings: Rivals150

2024 Rankings: Top 40

*****