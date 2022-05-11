Rivals150, 7-foot-1 center Dennis Evans is moving up in 2023 class
It’s usually hard for a 7-foot-1 player to fly under the radar up until the point he’s entering his senior season of high school basketball, but that’s just what Dennis Evans has done. Evans is a virtual unknown to the average basketball fan, but he might possess the most upside of any big man in the 2023 class.
The intriguing prospect started playing basketball during his seventh-grade season and has made progress year after year, with a significant jump happening over the last two years. He doesn’t turn 17 until July, so age is on his side as well.
Evans, who is starting to pick up a lot of high-major interest, might be the best shot blocker in his class. He touts a 7-foot-6 wing span and doesn’t just lock down the paint, but locks down everything inside the three-point line.
Evans is great in drop coverage and has the instincts to make defensive reads of all kinds. Offensively, he’s a work in progress and has some moments that make you scratch your head but then flashes of what he can be make your jaw drop.
He’s comfortable shooting off of movement, and even had some plays drawn up for him to shoot off of pin-downs. He’s reliable from outside of the arc as well.
You can tell that Evans hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential. One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2023 class, Evans spoke with Rivals about his developing recruitment and who he is as a player.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On his recruitment: “Minnesota is recruiting me. TCU, San Diego State and Florida State are as well. Minnesota’s been in contact and they’ve contacted me a lot more recently. TCU has a pretty good culture there. They’ve contacted me a few times and have come to see me play. I’m a priority for them. San Diego State came to visit me. They’re close to my school. Florida State has contacted me as well. I haven’t had much time to look into many of the schools.”
What he’s looking for in a school: “I just want to be able to be given a chance to be successful on a big-time stage and be able to show what I’ve been increasing in my game, that I’m a better player overall.”
Where he’s made the most progress: “The most progress I’ve made is definitely defensively, but my offensive game is also getting better as time goes along.”
Who he models his game after: “It’s hard to narrow it down, but I try to play a very defensive style, and I’m working to advance my offensive game. All-time, my favorite big man to watch is Hakeem Olajuwon, and right now it’s Joel Embiid.
On visits: “I plan on taking some, I just haven’t confirmed any dates.”
RIVALS' REACTION
In terms of the overall impact that he has on the game, there are few - if any - centers in 2023 that can do it on both ends as well as Evans. He’s a shot blocker first and foremost, but the offensive game is progressing at a fast rate.
When it comes to a school, don’t look for Evans to be overly enamored with the bluebloods if they start to call. There’s no doubt that he will start to gather more offers as the spring moves forward.