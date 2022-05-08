Big 12 and SEC programs prioritizing four-star Micah Robinson

His ability to do a lot of different things whenever he’s on the court has caught the eye of many top programs from across the country, and he sat down and talked some early suiters with Rivals.

Class of 2024 wing Micah Robinson has done nothing but back up his lofty ranking so far this spring. He’s a do-it-all prospect, playing up at the 17U level for Southern Assault on the 3SSB circuit.

Programs showing the most interest: “Texas A&M, Kansas and Texas Tech have all extended offers. Some other schools are Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Texas.”

Texas A&M: “My dad went there, so I’ve kind of been an A&M fan my whole life. Getting an offer from them meant a whole lot to me.”

Kansas: “The main thing, I’ve been a Kansas fan my whole life because I grew up there, so that’s a huge piece of it. Basketball wise, I know what they’ve done with people who have played my position, that have been through there. I know what their system can do for people who play my position. They get my position to the next level, and that’s ultimately where I want to go.”

Texas Tech: “Whenever I started seriously watching college basketball was whenever Jarrett Culver was there. He was my favorite college basketball player at the time. Ever since they’ve made their championship run, I’ve started following them, and they’ve been one of the schools on my list ever since then.”

Vanderbilt: “My two teammates this year, Noah Shelby and Lee Dort, they’re committed to go there next year, so of course their coach has been around here a lot. I’ve gotten to talk to him a lot and we’ve been building a relationship early. That’s intriguing to me and makes Vanderbilt a school that I’d want to go to.”

Tennessee: “Tennessee is one of the schools that’s stood out to me. I recently just started watching them this year, but I really like their style of play and I think that I would fit in their system. We talked to one of the assistants a few months ago, and ever since then I’ve been following them and they’ve been on my list.”

Texas: “I guess just because it’s the University of Texas. I live in Texas, so it’s the name. Also with Texas, they have a good track record of getting people to the NBA, so that stands out.”

Upcoming visits: “Going back to Tennessee, we’ve been in contact with one of the assistants from there and we’ve been trying to set up an unofficial visit to go down there sometime soon in the next few weeks.”