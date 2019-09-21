This week in the Rivals Roundtable national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have a heavy focus on 2020 recruiting. Which available point guard is most crucial? Who has the most important weekend? And our discussion about who should be on commitment watch. MORE: Seven teams hosting critical visitors this weekend



1. Which 2020 point guard is the most critical to the school recruiting him?

2. Which program has the most crucial group of visitors this weekend?

Caleb Love (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Bossi: I probably could have used combo guard Adam Miller for my answer to this week’s first question. While he’s just a single visitor to Illinois, I can’t think of many more important visits going on this weekend. He’s an in-state kid that Brad Underwood and the Illini have seemingly prioritized since he was in diapers and they figure to lose his former high school and summer teammate Ayo Dosunmu to the NBA Draft after this season. Arizona State appears to be major competition for them and they’ll be hoping to top Miller’s visit to Tempe. Evans: It has to be North Carolina. UNC needs to get it going again and this weekend would be the perfect time to start. Caleb Love is not going to commit and neither is Walker Kessler, but I do believe that they have a lot going for them with both five-star prospects.

Love will visit Louisville next weekend and end things at Kansas next month. He is intrigued by the potential lead guard opening at UNC, but Missouri has done a great job of late, and KU and Louisville will definitely have a say, too. Kessler has a slew of blue blood and national entities to choose from but between the two, Love is the likeliest to pick the Tar Heels. Either way, the impotence is on Roy Williams and his staff to get the ball rolling again with its 2020 class. McDonald: It's a huge weekend for North Carolina. Love and Kessler will both be in town and have become priorities for the Tar Heels. Love is a big need as Williams will need to replace Anthony after this year, while Kessler would give them another Luke Maye, a bigger inside-outside threat in the front court.

3. Who do you have on commitment watch?