WHICH SCHOOL DO THINK COULD MAKE A LATE SPLASH IN RECRUITING THE PORTAL?

“I’m going to say Duke. I know Jon Scheyer and Co. are in a wait-and-see mode with Jeremy Roach and the NBA Draft process, but after he was left off the pre-draft list, it seems more likely than not that he’ll return. Duke still wants to add another big to the lineup and has been in touch with some of the best on the market, like Utah Valley transfer Aziz Bandaogo. Smart money is on Scheyer adding a workhorse of a big to the lineup next season to complement Kyle Filipowski.” - Jordan

WHICH TRANSFER ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE PLAY FOR HIS NEW TEAM?

“I’ve long been a Max Abmas guy. I was watching him the way dudes with mustaches were drinking PBR in 2002. I feel like my adult son is all grown up and ready for the big stage, so I can't wait to see him make Big 12 defenders want to pull their hair out when he does his thing for Texas. Abmas is a blast to watch, and getting to see him play in front of large crowds and in bigger venues is going to feel like a treat.” – Cassidy “Oh, without a doubt it’s Caleb Love at Michigan for me. He’s always played with a chip on his shoulder. It's his gift and his curse, but that chip will be larger than the ball he’s going to play with this season in Ann Arbor. After all the backlash on social media and backchannel blame he received last season at UNC, Love is going to come out with a lot to prove this season. I also think Juwan Howard’s personality as a player’s coach who commands respect is better suited for Love, who needs to be reeled in at times on the court.” - Jordan

WHICH 2024 OR 2025 PROSPECT THAT YOU’VE SEEN SO FAR THIS SPRING DO YOU THINK MOSTY DESERVES A BUMP IN RANKING?