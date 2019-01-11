We saw Arizona, USC and Villanova dominate the early signing period, but there are a number of five-star and Rivals150 members still available so the team rankings remain fluid with spots available for the taking. In this week’s Evans Seven, we take a look at seven programs that could achieve the greatest success from now until the end of the late signing period this spring. MORE: Three-Point Play addresses Villanova, more | Twitter Tuesday mailbag | Wednesday leftovers



1. KANSAS

Matthew Hurt

Could the season-ending injury to Udoka Azubuike be a blessing in disguise? He'll likely return for his senior season, and that erases one of Kansas' primary concerns regarding next season’s roster. More frontcourt help is still needed, and the Jayhawks have been a favorite for Matthew Hurt dating back to his freshman season, and not much has changed since. Precious Achiuwa is another player that KU is involved with, as is Anthony Edwards, a five-star guard who recently reclassified a year up and has kept the Jayhawks on his school list. And don’t forget about Cassius Stanley. He is down to a final three, though UCLA is almost out of it because of its coaching change. That leaves KU and Oregon battling for his services. The Jayhawks did offer three-star forward Tristan Enaruna in December, and Kansas could be a landing spot for N’Faly Dante, who might choose to reclassify into the 2019 class. The Jayhawks have also been a very active member in the transfer waters, which is how they landed the Lawson brothers and Charlie Moore. So don’t be surprised if they hit the transfer market again.

2. NORTH CAROLINA

Cole Anthony

3. KENTUCKY

N'Faly Dante

The Wildcats desperately need to answer their frontcourt issues. Depending on how the season plays out, they could lose all of their big men. Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery will likely return, but that still leaves at least two holes. Keion Brooks is not far off from his decision, although he doesn't necessarily produce that much in the paint. Still, his commitment would be a great get, but defeating Indiana, Michigan State and UNC will be difficult. The Wildcats would love to add Matthew Hurt, and they have picked up some momentum with him, and they may have made up the most ground with Jaden McDaniels in recent weeks as compared to his other finalists. Anthony Edwards has UK on his final list but his commitment wouldn't help the Wildcats down low. A player who could help Kentucky down low is N’Faly Dante, and he has the chance to reclassify into the 2019 class. Landing at least one five-star is a must, and making a strike in the grad-transfer realm again could really help the Wildcats.

4. WASHINGTON

Isaiah Stewart

We have led the crusade for months now, and it seems as if everyone else is beginning to catch on that Washington is not just window dressing for Isaiah Stewart but rather a legitimate contender for his commitment. This decision is expected to be made within the next few weeks, and the Huskies are battling Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Syracuse for his pledge. Mike Hopkins has done the best at not just establishing a relationship with Stewart has he transitioned from Syracuse assistant to the head coaching job in Seattle. The five-star center is not just the only target that could catapult the Huskies. Local prospect Jaden McDaniels could do wonders for Washington, but the latest whispers have him leaning toward Kentucky. But what if Stewart came on board? And you added him to the mix with recently committed UK transfer and former five-star guard Quade Green? The next few months could change the complexion of the Washington basketball program.

5. MEMPHIS

Trendon Watford

6. INDIANA

Keion Brooks

Archie Miller has done phenomenal work in Bloomington so far, but he needs to make at least one more move this winter before he could feel good heading into the offseason. He has done a tremendous job of shutting down his state’s border, and his latest win was five-star Trayce Jackson-Davis. Miller would love nothing more than to add Jackson-Davis’ former travel teammate and good friend Keion Brooks. The small forward would be the heir apparent to one-and-done wing Romeo Langford after this season, and IU has shown that it doesn't have a ton of depth in the scoring department outside of the freshman sensation. Indiana will likely win out, but Kentucky, Michigan State and UNC remain in the battle. Another prospect on the Hoosiers’ radar is Trendon Watford, the younger brother of former IU standout Christian Watford. Indiana isn't the top candidate for the Alabama native but the Hoosiers will get his final official visit, one that will likely be taken in late February. Still, Alabama, LSU and Memphis may be difficult to beat. But even one more five-star victory could mean a major breakthrough for the Big 10 program.

7. OREGON

Cassius Stanley