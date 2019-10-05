National analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald are back with the weekend roundtable. Which wing is most important? Who are their early Final Four picks and a weekly look at commitment watch are discussed. MORE: Q&A with Scottie Barnes | Previewing key weekend visits



2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

1. Which available wing is most important to the school recruiting him?

Bossi: There are a lot of good answers here, but I’ll go with the most talented one who doesn't have rumors swirling that he may play overseas. That's Ziaire Williams. The smooth 6-foot-8 five-star scorer is coming off another visit to North Carolina and he’s also seen USC officially this fall. He’s got other finalists, but word is leaking that he could be nearing a decision.

At UNC, he would be the feather on top of a great class and at USC he would be paired with 2020’s No. 1 player Evan Mobley and continue a strong recruiting run for Andy Enfield. Can Arizona, Stanford or somebody else beat out either of those two? I’m not so sure. Evans: Kansas with Bryce Thompson. The recent allegations levied against the program have scared a few prospects away from considering the Jayhawks any further and while it could play a part in the recruitment of Thompson, he is still taking a visit to Lawrence this weekend.

Two weeks ago, prior to the notice of allegations, I would have said Thompson was all but a done deal in favor for Kansas. Now? Things have changed a little but there is still a chance that he could end up at KU thanks to the trust factor which began when his father, Rod Thompson, played for Bill Self for one season at Tulsa.

It is going to be difficult for Kansas to snag many other five-stars in the coming months due to the allegations that they are facing, which makes it vital that it lands the one that remains a possibility in Thompson. Expect for a decision this fall with North Carolina, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, alongside the Jayhawks, sitting as the four to beat, McDonald: I'll go with Jaden Springer with Tennessee in particular. The Vols have been in thick of this one since the beginning of his recruitment and get him on campus this weekend for his official visit. Memphis has made it interesting and he did take a visit to Michigan, but I like Tennessee's chances here, and it'd be a big one for Rick Barnes if he can get it done.

2. The season is about to tip off. Who are your Final Four picks?

Cassius Winston (AP)

3. Who do you have on commitment watch this week?

Jalen Suggs (https://rivals.com)