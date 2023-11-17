Rivals Roundtable: Top storylines from the Early Signing Period
The early signing window for the 2024 class slammed shut earlier this week. And while the one-week period wasn’t exactly overflowing with big news or late drama, there were some signpost moments.
This week in the roundtable, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan take a look back at and discuss some of the Early Signing Period’s most important moments.
MORE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD: Superlatives | Who's left? | Winners and losers | News and analysis | Five programs that will enjoy Wednesday | Storylines to monitor during the Early Signing Period | Five coaches that should be excited about the Early Signing Period | Arkansas signs top 2023 transfer class
*****
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 130
2026 Rankings: Top 65
Transfer Portal: Latest news | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (hoops) | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (football)
*****
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT MOMENT OF THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD?
“Cooper Flagg making things official with Duke is probably the most important to the sport of basketball as a whole, but that’s a little boring. Tre Johnson choosing Texas is a good option but maybe a bit too obvious, so let’s talk about Khani Rooths committing to Michigan instead. Michigan needed a win on the recruiting trail and got one at the right time when it used Rooths’ final official visit to snatch him away from Florida State and Georgia. Rooths is the second-highest-ranked recruit Michigan has landed since its top-ranked 2021 class, which seems significant.” – Cassidy
“For sure Ian Jackson shutting up the rumors and standing on what he’s said all along and committing to North Carolina. Can you imagine the negative press Hubert Davis would’ve gotten hit with had he let Jackson slip away to Rick Pitino at St. John’s? Sheesh. Props to Davis for retaining one of the top scorers in the class. Jackson steps in and produces from day one in Chapel Hill, and that’s the real win.” - Jordan
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THE MAIZE AND BLUE REVIEW
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NORTH CAROLINA FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM
*****
WHICH PLAYER THAT SIGNED EARLY DO YOU THINK HAS A GOOD CHANCE OF OUT-PERFORMING HIS RANKING IN COLLEGE?
“Listen, I understand Olivier Rioux is a project of sorts, but 7-foot-6 is 7-foot-6. Provided Rioux stays healthy, which is sometimes difficult for prospects with his kind of frame, he’ll impact games on the defensive end with his presence alone. And while he’s not exactly the most agile of big men he has solid hands and can finish around the rim if he catches the ball deep. Rioux isn’t currently in the Rivals150, so outperforming his ranking doesn’t mean he’ll show up on NBA Draft boards or anything too crazy. It just means he’ll be a contributor to Florida's roster, and that seems like a lock for a guy that changes the way offenses have to attack when he’s in the paint.” – Cassidy
“Christian Anderson at Michigan. He tends to rank lower across the board because of his size, but after a dominant summer in the Nike EYBL he’s stepping it up even more early with Oak Hill this season, averaging 24 points a game through the first five games. He’s also shooting 60% from the 3-point line. Anderson just has a knack for scoring and he’s a slippery and shifty guard with elite quickness and sneaky athleticism. If Juwan Howard gives him room, he’ll flourish as a scoring guard/playmaker.” - Jordan
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1STANDTENFLORIDA.COM
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THE MAIZE AND BLUE REVIEW
*****
WHICH PLAYER’S DECISION TO NOT SIGN IN THE EARLY PERIOD SURPRISED YOU MOST?
“I fully expected Billy Richmond to be off the board to Kentucky by now, and I was mildly shocked that he remained uncommitted when the signing period came to a close. I still see the Wildcats as the leaders of the four-star wing’s recruitment, so I’m left wondering what the hold-up is. Obviously, when Richmond signs is inconsequential, but the longer things drag out the more chance there is for a late twist – not that anything is especially likely to change.” – Cassidy
“I would say Derik Queen because there was loud chatter that he would get things done, but then he came out and shut all of that down. Queen’s recruitment is going to be intense the longer this drags out because of the attention he’ll garner while playing for No. 1 Montverde Academy and likely putting up big numbers all season. Expect a dogfight between Maryland, Indiana, Houston and Kansas.” - Jordan