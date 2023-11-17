IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT WAS THE MOST IMPORTANT MOMENT OF THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD?

Ian Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Cooper Flagg making things official with Duke is probably the most important to the sport of basketball as a whole, but that’s a little boring. Tre Johnson choosing Texas is a good option but maybe a bit too obvious, so let’s talk about Khani Rooths committing to Michigan instead. Michigan needed a win on the recruiting trail and got one at the right time when it used Rooths’ final official visit to snatch him away from Florida State and Georgia. Rooths is the second-highest-ranked recruit Michigan has landed since its top-ranked 2021 class, which seems significant.” – Cassidy “For sure Ian Jackson shutting up the rumors and standing on what he’s said all along and committing to North Carolina. Can you imagine the negative press Hubert Davis would’ve gotten hit with had he let Jackson slip away to Rick Pitino at St. John’s? Sheesh. Props to Davis for retaining one of the top scorers in the class. Jackson steps in and produces from day one in Chapel Hill, and that’s the real win.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH PLAYER THAT SIGNED EARLY DO YOU THINK HAS A GOOD CHANCE OF OUT-PERFORMING HIS RANKING IN COLLEGE?

“Listen, I understand Olivier Rioux is a project of sorts, but 7-foot-6 is 7-foot-6. Provided Rioux stays healthy, which is sometimes difficult for prospects with his kind of frame, he’ll impact games on the defensive end with his presence alone. And while he’s not exactly the most agile of big men he has solid hands and can finish around the rim if he catches the ball deep. Rioux isn’t currently in the Rivals150, so outperforming his ranking doesn’t mean he’ll show up on NBA Draft boards or anything too crazy. It just means he’ll be a contributor to Florida's roster, and that seems like a lock for a guy that changes the way offenses have to attack when he’s in the paint.” – Cassidy “Christian Anderson at Michigan. He tends to rank lower across the board because of his size, but after a dominant summer in the Nike EYBL he’s stepping it up even more early with Oak Hill this season, averaging 24 points a game through the first five games. He’s also shooting 60% from the 3-point line. Anderson just has a knack for scoring and he’s a slippery and shifty guard with elite quickness and sneaky athleticism. If Juwan Howard gives him room, he’ll flourish as a scoring guard/playmaker.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH PLAYER’S DECISION TO NOT SIGN IN THE EARLY PERIOD SURPRISED YOU MOST?