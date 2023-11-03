This week’s roundtable is all about the rapidly approaching college basketball season, as the action is set to get started on Monday night. With that in mind, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan discuss their national title picks, favorite opening-week matchups and squads they feel could outperform preseason expectations.

Hunter Dickinson (AP Images)

WHO IS YOUR NATIONAL TITLE PICK AND WHY?

Kyle Filipowski (AP Images)

*****

WHICH FIRST-WEEK MATCHUP ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING?

Vincent Iwuchukwu (AP Images)

“I’ll be at Kansas State-USC in Las Vegas on opening night, so I’ll ride with that one. Even with Bronny James unlikely to play as he works himself back from an off-season health scare, there are plenty of storylines at work. First, I’m intrigued by the debut of former No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier, who will be asked to do a lot of heavy lifting during his freshman season for the Trojans. Then, there is promising USC sophomore big Vincent Iwuchukwu, who will likely play more minutes than he did a year ago after he collapsed at a summer workout in a similar fashion to James. The K-State angle is intriguing as well, as second-year head coach Jermone Tang built an Elite Eight team through the transfer portal a season ago and has once again used that method to attract seasoned talent to Manhattan. The Wildcats feel like a program on the rise, and Tang's second act is worth getting excited about.” – Cassidy “Really can’t wait to watch Auburn-Baylor to see how well KD Johnson and Aden Holloway coexist against Baylor’s talented group of perimeter players. The Bears look good on paper, but with only one starter back this season chemistry will be an issue early on. That said, I love RayJ Dennis’ game and I’ve always been high on Ja’Kobe Walter because of all the boxes he checks off on both ends of the court. Scott Drew should have more depth, but Bruce Pearl has dogs in the backcourt. Curious to see which style prevails. I’m intrigued for sure.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH TEAM EXPECTED TO FLOP DO YOU THINK MIGHT SURPRISE THIS SEASON?

Ed Cooley (Ron Bailey)