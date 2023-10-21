This week’s roundtable takes stock of commitment season, as Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan attack three questions dealing with some of the more buzzed-about recruitments of the 2024 cycle. The duo dives into rumors about a possible flip for Ian Jackson, how Liam McNeeley’s Indiana commitment may impact big man Derik Queen and where they think five-star forward Asa Newell will ultimately land.

WHAT DO YOU THINK THE BIGGEST EARLY SIGNING PERIOD STORYLINE WILL BE?

Ian Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’ll be locked in on Ian Jackson and the ongoing buzz that he’s considering a flip from North Carolina to St. John’s. The early signing period will force rumors to become concrete facts and talk to become action. The No. 9 prospect in the 2024 class, Jackson has repeatedly denied all rumors in matter-of-fact terms saying point blank that he's "going to North Carolina'' last weekend, but chatter has persisted nevertheless. The time for talk is nearly done, however. Either Jackson will end the conversation by signing with UNC next month or decline to do so and toss a vat of gasoline on the fire that is building in Queens. Jordan: Unfortunately, for hoops it doesn’t give us a great deal of drama like football does, so I’ll definitely be watching the Ian Jackson situation closely. Other than that, I’ll mostly be looking to see if the swarm of commitments that are trying to make that November deadline will actually come to fruition. Oftentimes, the two or three days prior to signing day yield the most drama, so I’ll be tuned in for that time period for sure.

*****

HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK LANDING LIAM MCNEELEY WILL HELP INDIANA WITH HIGH SCHOOL TEAMMATE DERIK QUEEN?

Derik Queen (Rob Cassidy/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I’m not sure if Indiana will ultimately land Derik Queen or not, but Liam McNeeley’s pledge adds more legitimacy to a program that is already seeing momentum snowball from a perception standpoint. If turning fellow Montverde Academy alum Jalen Hood-Schifino into a one-and-done lottery pick was the foundation of a new era at Indiana, beating Kansas and Texas for McNeeley was the drywall. There’s power in seeing somebody close to you buy into something, and Queen has had a front row seat. Groupthink goes a long way to putting a mind at ease, after all. Maryland will be a bear to topple here because of the longstanding relationships in place, but the Hoosiers are very much in play, and the McNeeley situation has to have given them some level of boost. Jordan: I think it helps, but I don’t know that Derik is sitting down with his family weighing the pros and cons of his decision and writing “Liam’s there” on Indiana’s side. I’ve seen situations like these up close and personal over the years and it’s never a real factor in the end. That said, it’s another voice in Queen’s ear for Mike Woodson, and that actually could make an impact. Now, does that impact tip the scale to Bloomington? I think Maryland will have a lot to say about that. If this drags on I could see McNeeley’s inevitable pitches landing more firmly, but Queen will be in College Park this weekend and if this is a topic for our roundtable, please know that it’s been thrown around at Kevin Willard’s staff meeting as well. Expect all stops to be pulled out for Queen on a visit made for a king.

*****

WHO DO YOU THINK WILL WIN THE ASA NEWELL SWEEPSTAKES?

Asa Newell (Rob Cassidy/Rivals.com)