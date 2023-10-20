Five-star point guard Boogie Fland commits to Kentucky
One of the more intriguing and contested recruitments of the 2024 cycle met its end on Friday, when five-star point guard Boogie Fland announced his intention to sign with Kentucky. Below, Rivals dives into what the Wildcats are getting in the touted, New York-based guard as well as what it means for the bigger picture.
WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING
Possibly the height upside guard in the 2024 class, Fland’s current battle is with consistency of performance. That said, when he’s good he’s great and the good outings have far outnumbered the underwhelming ones during his high school career. At all of 6-foot-3, Fland is incredibly skilled and is a certified shot-maker from all three levels, including three-point range, an area from which he’s taken over a number of high-level games over the years. His handle has improved over the last year and allows him to play either guard spot and look comfortable while doing so. He still needs to add more muscle, but the fact that he’s one of the younger prospects in the 2024 class is encouraging on that front. Fland is comfortable leading an up-tempo offense and is at his best when not trying to do too much from a facilitation standpoint. Defensively, his length, IQ and wing-span should serve him well as he beefs up his upper body, allowing him to guard multiple positions down the road. Fland averaged 15 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.8 APG to go along with three turnovers per contest in 17 EYBL games this season. He shot 43% from the floor on the season.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS
Holding off a push from Indiana down the stretch was no easy task, so John Calipari and company should be praised for the fight they showed and the resources they had to use in order to win what was ultimately a tight battle. That said, Kentucky has a well-earned reputation for turning five-star prospects into NBA Draft picks, and that worked in its favor here. Fland becomes the second UK commit in the 2024 cycle joining big man Somto Cyril, who, like Fland, comes with NBA-type upside.
COACHES CORNER:
“Boogie is an extremely talented player who has worked really hard to be in this position today. He will bring an ability to not only score the ball but compete, defend and get others involved playing on or off the ball. He has a bright future ahead of him and will have to continue to work to reach his dreams. “His game continues to improve on a daily basis and he is an even better kid and human off the court.” -- Archbishop Stepinac head coach Patrick Massaroni
IN HIS WORDS:
“[Kentucky wants me to] come in and be there. You're definitely going to be having good players around you that you're going to be playing with. Go get a National Championship is what they are basically saying." – Fland to Cats Illustrated about Kentucky's recruiting pitch.