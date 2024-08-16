PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Rivals Roundtable: Stock risers, A.J. Dybantsa, coaches as wrestlers

Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan
Rivals.com

Friday is roundtable day at Rivals and this week’s edition spans the full spectrum of conversation. Today, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan field questions about the No. 1 prospect in America, the biggest stock risers of the summer and which college coaches they think would thrive in the WWE.

MORE: Five programs that have elevated their recruiting outlook

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

Advertisement

WITH THE GRASSROOTS SEASON IN THE BOOKS, WHICH PROSPECT ELEVATED HIS STOCK IN YOUR EYES MOST?

Marcus Jackson
Marcus Jackson

Cassidy: He probably won’t have the biggest rankings jump in the update because he’s already sitting on the No. 46 line and there's a ceiling on how far he’ll rise based on sample size and a number of other things, but Shon Abaev took his game to a new level this summer. He put an exclamation point on the season with an MVP-level performance at Under Armour Elite 24 and looked like a prospect with a possible professional future all weekend. Abaev will have every chance to prove it this season, as his Calvary Christian High School is playing a major national schedule but returns on his recent play are great and he’ll be moving up the rankings come September.

Jordan: I’m gonna stay in the UAA and say Marcus Jackson because he’s been a consistent force all summer and he helped Team Thrill win the league title. Jackson is a ferocious competitor with great hands and elite footwork and his approach on both ends of the floor is what has college coaches lining up. He had a strong week at the Elite 24 to cap off the summer and he’s done enough to crack the Rivals150 in my estimation.

*****  

WHO DO YOU HAVE IN THE A.J. DYBANTSA SWEEPSTAKES, BYU OR THE FIELD? 

Cassidy: The field is probably still the smart money at this point, but I’ll take the Cougars. Things seem to be falling into place over there and A.J. Dybantsa’s offseason transfer to Utah Prep was not some convenient coincidence. There is real and serious mutual interest between Kevin Young’s program and the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Rivals150, and I become more convinced the Cougars can close the deal by the week. There’s a long way to go in the Dybantsa sweepstakes and I’m sure another viable option will emerge down the road, but BYU is the clear leader in the clubhouse for the time being.

Jordan: Well, after he released his visit dates with BYU at the end, it certainly would make sense that the Cougars are in a strong position, but in the NIL era anything can change the tide. At the end of the day numbers are numbers and for that reason I’m going with the field at this point. The power and potential at Baylor, North Carolina, Kansas, Alabama and Kansas State is immeasurable. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a wild next two months of visits.

*****

WHICH COLLEGE HEAD COACH DO YOU THINK WOULD MAKE THE BEST PRO WRESTLER?

Bruce Pearl
Bruce Pearl (© Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Shaheen Holloway
Shaheen Holloway (AP Images)

Cassidy: Noted wrestling fan and certified promo master Dan Hurley is the easier answer, but let’s dig deeper. I’d like to see Auburn’s Bruce Pearl with a heel gimmick. He’s obviously comfortable on the microphone and has the size to be believable. Give him a bad-guy gimmick that’s basically “annoying guy that talks politics too much” and watch the crowds boo from coast to coast. I feel like Pearl is the whole package: size, strength and comfortable being an antagonist with a microphone in his hands. What’s not to like?

Jordan: My knee-jerk reaction was to take Bruce Pearl, but I’m going to go in a different direction and say Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway. Stay with me here! He’s leaner which may not bode well in the ring, but he’s feisty and has that Queens aura about him. He’d have all of the energy and the bravado to shine as a pro wrestler for sure.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9yaXZhbHMtcm91bmR0YWJsZS1zdG9jay1y aXNlcnMtYS1qLWR5YmFudHNhLWNvYWNoZXMtYXMtd3Jlc3RsZXJzIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZi YXNrZXRiYWxscmVjcnVpdGluZy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJpdmFs cy1yb3VuZHRhYmxlLXN0b2NrLXJpc2Vycy1hLWotZHliYW50c2EtY29hY2hl cy1hcy13cmVzdGxlcnMmYzU9MjAyMjcxOTE0NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=