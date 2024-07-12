The first July live period started on Thursday and is unfolding under a backdrop of buzz for the upcoming college season as well as a prime commitment window for players in the class of 2025. This week in the round table, Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan address each of the aforementioned topics. Below, the duo weighs in on potential impact freshman, live period scouting and impending commitments that pack extra intrigue.

Advertisement

ASIDE FROM DUKE’S COOPER FLAGG, WHICH FRESHMAN DO YOU THINK WILL HAVE THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON THE UPCOMING COLLEGE BASKETBALL SEASON?

V.J. Edgecombe (adidas)

Cassidy: Big 12 opponents are going to have their hands full with Baylor’s V.J. Edgecombe, a two-way wing that is possibly the most athletic and explosive prospect in the 2024 Rivals150. The Bears are replacing a lot on a roster that produced a pair of first-round picks last season, so Edgecombe has the stage and freedom to become the next Bear to be taken in the first-round. There aren’t many freshmen more certain to make major impacts on both ends of the floor this season, as the Bahamas-born star is a true three-level scorer as well as a proven defender capable of giving opponents fits on the perimeter but also contesting shots at the rim. Jordan: Dylan Harper made it known in the final events of his high school career that he was going to be a star in his first year at Rutgers. His ability to get to his points on the floor, create for himself and his teammates and his competitive fire as a 6-foot-5 guard are going to make him a major force in the Big Ten this coming season.

*****

WHICH PROSPECT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO GET EYES ON DURING THE JULY LIVE PERIODS AND WHY?

Darryn Peterson

Cassidy: I’m dedicating much of my time at Peach Jam this year to watching 2027 prospects, and Team United's CJ Rosser is at the top of my list. I’ve yet to see the 6-foot-8 forward in person, but the film I’ve seen online suggests he’s a rare archetype with absolutely massive pro potential. It’s clear even from film that he remains a bit raw, but there simply aren’t many sophomores with his length that move as fluidly and are as effective in the catch-and-shoot game as Rosser, whose hyper-versatile offensive game is matched by his potential as a multi-positional defender and rim protector. Rosser feels like a lock to see his name in the initial rankings for the 2027 class, and how he performs this month will determine how high he debuts. Jordan: I really want to watch Braylon Mullins and Darryn Peterson. Both have been stellar all summer. Peterson missed most of the high school season with different injuries but has been on a tear ever since the spring. Mullins has seven visits coming up, which means he’ll have a crowd of coaches at his games all week at the adidas 3SSB. Peterson is already in the No. 3 spot in the Rivals150 and Mullins is on the rise at No. 29.

*****

WHICH UNCOMMITTED 2025 PROSPECT’S IMPENDING DECISION INTRIGUES YOU THE MOST AND WHY?

Jasper Johnson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)