I've Got Five On It: Where things stand with top 2023 prospects

Class of 2023 prospects are slowly coming off the board, but most major national prospects remain undecided. Just seven of the top 20 players in the class have chosen a college as things stand, but that number will shoot up drastically by the time fall takes hold. So this week in I Got Five On it, Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy explores some of the top prospects remaining on the board and explains which way the wind is blowing as it relates to the recruitment of each. ***** PLAYER UPDATES: Thomas Sorber | Eli DeLaurier 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

1. DJ WAGNER

DJ Wagner (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

WHERE THINGS STAND: Wagner is in the middle of the most talked-about recruitment in the 2023 class, and for good reason. It’s a battle between bitter in-state rivals Louisville and Kentucky. The former hired his grandfather and the latter is home to a head coach that coached his dad and maintains a strong bond with the family to this day. Both coaching staffs recently took a 4,000-mile trip to Spain to see Wagner compete for the 17U USA national team and both see themselves as the frontrunner to land his pledge. PRESUMED LEADER: Louisville, but only based on the grandpa hire. I wouldn’t bet my house on it. There are still a lot of moving parts here, and UK’s confidence remains high, which is reason for pause.

2. KJ EVANS

WHERE THINGS STAND: Officially, Evans is considering Indiana, Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky and Oregon, but not all schools on that list are created equal, however, as the two Pac-12 programs seem to have created a bit of separation. Evans isn't expected to make a decision until sometime this fall, but his visit tour is under way and opinions are being formed. Oregon once seemed like the team to beat as it relates to the five-star wing, but Arizona quickly leveled the playing field during a June official visit. Evans implicitly trusts Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd to identify and develop players with his flavor of skill set, and he seems to have taken a shine to the U of A program. PRESUMED LEADER: Arizona has a slight edge as things stand, but Evans’ longstanding bond with Dana Altman and the Oregon staff must not be forgotten. His recruitment feels like a Pac-12 battle.

3. RON HOLLAND

WHERE THINGS STAND: The Texas-based Holland is as in demand as prospects come and he has been in the spotlight for some time now. The major players in his recruitment are familiar. Holland has a public list of frontrunners, but Kentucky, Arkansas and UCLA seem like the most serious threats. UCLA once looked like the leader here and still remains in the mix, but Arkansas offers him a chance to possibly reunite with former high school teammate Anthony Black and the chance to stay somewhat close to home while playing for a winner. Kentucky shouldn’t be slept on either. PRESUMED LEADER: Arkansas or Kentucky seem like the most likely landing spots for Holland, but it’s impossible to discount the work UCLA has put in, even if the Bruins seem to be running in third these days.

4. MARQUIS COOK

WHERE THINGS STAND: Cook’s decommitment from Oregon came suddenly and happened during a time where the five-star was scarce on the grassroots circuit because he’s playing a young LeBron James in an upcoming movie. Cook’s decision to back off his pledge seems to have been motivated by one of three things: the five-star’s interest in Arizona, Kentucky or the NBA’s G League. PRESUMED LEADER: Kentucky is always a threat, but Arizona or the NBA G League seem more likely. There’s also the possibility that a new suitor could appear. NIL money is capable of changing everything, but I’d bet on the pro route if I were betting today.

5. AARON BRADSHAW