Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: Rankings, remembering 2021 cycle, commit fits

National recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy and Jamie Shaw tackle several topics about college basketball and recruiting.

1. RANKINGS ARE GOING TO BE FINALIZED SOON FOR THE 2021 CLASS. WHICH PROSPECT WILL YOU PUSH TO MOVE UP?

Moussa Diabate (Photo by: Russ Wood/Rivals)

Cassidy: We moved Moussa Diabate up last time and I think he could possibly add a star. The Michigan commit has looked like a five-star prospect, as his game on the offensive end has caught up with the way he changes the game on defense. I’ve had the chance to see Diabate play multiple games against elite competition this year and he’s answered the bell on each occasion. Shaw: Jonas Aidoo is the answer for me here, but I am also looking closely at Moussa Diabate and Brandon Murray. Standing 7-foot tall, Aidoo has ball skills, range, touch, feet, and hands, also, with a December birthday, Aidoo just turned 18-years-old. Aidoo is currently committed to Marquette, so we will see how that plays out with the program's recent coaching change. We have him ranked higher than anyone already at No. 33, but with the unique tools he carries, along with the size, fluidity and length, there is no denying the immense next level upside.

2. WHAT WILL STICK WITH YOU ABOUT THE 2021 CLASS. HOW WILL YOU REMEMBER IT?

Cassidy: I don’t think you can answer this question without talking about the pandemic. The 2021 group is without a doubt The COVID Class, as the dead period impacted the stretch run of this cycle. It’s fair to wonder how things would look different if this were a normal cycle that included a live period and official visits. Some evaluations by both rankings services and college coaches are admittedly incomplete and could result in some smaller school landing steals. Shaw: This is the transition year, a changing of the guard on the national front for Rivals. The 2021 class will be the first one new Director of Recruiting Rob Cassidy is spearheading, it is also the first one I am involved with, joining Dan McDonald and Russ Wood. Year one is always one to remember, for me this is what will stick out for this 2021 class.

3. WHICH COMMITTED PLAYER IN THE 2021 CLASS DO YOU THINK FITS BEST WITH HIS SCHOOL OF CHOICE?

Benny Williams (Rivals.com)