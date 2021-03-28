Basketball Recruiting - Cassidy's Takeaways: The War Before the Storm

CARROLLTON, Texas -- The War Before the Storm grassroots event in North Texas was loaded with Division I-bound talent. Saturday’s showcase featured dozens of games between loaded programs that showed off some of the region's top prospects. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy shares some news and notes from the weekend event’s first day.

BIG 12 PROGRAMS IN PURSUIT OF KEYONTE GEORGE WHILE KENTUCKY LAYS IN WEEDS

Running with the famed Southern Assault program, five-star point guard Keyonte George turned in an 11-point performance that also featured a handful of assists and rebounds. Following the contest, the five-star prospect said Texas, Texas Tech and Kansas are heavily involved in his recruitment. George visited both Texas and Texas Tech before the pandemic took hold and is hoping to visit Kansas and UCLA after the dead period ends. Kentucky is also involved The Wildcats are yet to make an offer as things stand but could change his recruitment should it decide to pull the trigger. “I talk to Coach [Jai Lucas] a lot. He’s really cool. They are just watching me and seeing how I develop. They are gonna watch me all year and see if they are going to give me the offer.”

*****

UTAH-BASED CENTER WOWS WITH DOUBLE-DOUBLE

One of the standout performances of the event’s first day belonged to Jaxson Kohler who fought through early foul trouble to score 20 points and grab 16 rebounds and led his Utah Prospects team to a comfortable victory over a Dallas Showtyme Elite team that boasts plenty of major prospects of its own. Kohler certainly outplayed his current ranking in the effort, as he was an absolute bully in the paint for the entirety of the contest. Kohler has good hands to pair with his strong upper body and finished with a soft touch in addition to being able to draw and score through contact. Following the game, the Rivals150 center mentioned BYU, Texas Tech, St. Mary’s, Arizona and Iowa and colleges that are in closest contact with him. And while the Wildcat and Hawkeyes are yet to offer, that could change this offseason.

*****

ARTERIO MORRIS FOCUSED ON COLLEGE OPTIONS

There’s some scuttle out there about four-star prospect Arterio Morris already making eyes at the professional route, but Saturday saw the Texas-based standout say he’d focused on exploring college options. Morris says he’s in frequent contact with Texas Tech, UCLA and LSU as well as Memphis, to which he was previously committed. Morris scored 20 points in the first half of a game at The War Before The Storm on Saturday, getting the hoop at will and knocking down a couple of 3-pointers while making mostly-wise decisions with the ball. It’s hard to decipher which school leads when it comes to Morris’ recruitment, but he seems to speak the highest of the Red Raiders and Tigers. “I’m not going to commit until my senior year because I did it too early the last time,” Morris said.

*****

RED RAIDERS IN GOOD POSITION WITH RIVALS100 GUARD

Texas Tech seems to be the de facto early leader for point guard Anthony Black, who plays for Texas’ 3d Hoops Academy Grassroots. The Red Raiders were previously locked in a battle of sorts with in-state rival Texas but things on that front have obviously changed. “For a while, I was really feeling Texas,” Black said on Saturday. “But I don’t know what that’s going to look like now. I have a great relationship with Shaka (Smart), but he’s obviously gone. I’m hearing Chris Beard’s name there, and that would be cool. I’m really cool with him” Illinois and Arkansas are also involved but neither has made things official with an offer. Black is hoping each offers this offseason.

*****

OKLAHOMA-BASED UNDERCLASSMEN SHINE

The Team Griffin 16U team boasts a backcourt that will combine to have a long list of college options before things are said and done. Class of 2023 guard Drew Steffe and 2024 guard David Castillo finished an afternoon game with 19 and 11 points respectively and both flashed impressive court-vision in the effort. Each has a high-major upside and appears capable of playing either guard spot. Steffe already holds offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Auburn and others, while Castillo’s first offer recently arrived from in-state Tulsa.

*****

DORT HIGH ON VANDERBILT