“I’m pretty excited to see Asa Newell in his new home at Montverde Academy. We’ve long had Newell ranked incredibly high, and for good reason. While he’s proven himself against other top-flight prospects at events, the five-star wing has never played a schedule like he’ll play this season. I’m of the belief that Newell, who has played his high school career to this point in the Florida panhandle, has top-five upside, and he’ll have every chance to prove it this year. If iron really does sharpen iron, Newell will take the next step toward his pro potential as a junior.” – Cassidy “After missing some of this past grassroots season with an injury, I’m very excited to see a healthy Ace Bailey this winter. He has some of the highest upside in the 2024 class and it will be interesting to see if he can play himself into the discussion for the No. 1 spot in the junior class. Bailey’s ability to score from multiple areas on the court is very impressive, and coupled with his ball-handling ability for his size, plus his athleticism, it makes him a very interesting prospect if he continues to put things together” – Graf

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RANKINGS QUESTION YOU HAVE IN YOUR MIND HEADED INTO THE SEASON?

“I’m still a bit unsure about the No. 1 spot in 2023 and have been for almost a year. But I’m not sure that question will be resolved by the high school season alone. All-Star games will play a part. That said, I see current No. 1 Xavier Booker being pushed by guys like Isaiah Collier, DJ Wagner and possibly a dark horse like AJ Johnson or Mackenzie Mgbako. Booker’s selection as top dog was a pick based on long-term upside, so if he fails to take the next step the No. 1 spot will be as wide open as it has been in recent memory.” – Cassidy “I’ll have to agree with Rob on this one. The No. 1 spot in the 2023 class isn’t locked down by any means, and it’s been very open to discussion for the last few months. That discussion will continue through the all-star games in the spring. Booker’s upside cannot be questioned, but his consistent production on both ends of the floor will have to increase this winter. Justin Edwards and Collier will have a huge say as to who gets the top spot, as will Wagner. It will be interesting to see if anyone outside of these four guys can make a big statement this winter and enter the discussion.” - Graf

WHICH PROSPECT OUTSIDE THE TOP 100 DO YOU THINK HAS A CHANCE TO HELP HIMSELF THE MOST THIS SEASON?